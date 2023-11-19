BREAKING: “We Need a President Who’s Going to Secure The Border!” – Governor Greg Abbott Endorses Donald Trump for President (VIDEO)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially endorsed President Trump for 2024 Sunday, saying, “We need a President who is going to secure the border.”

The Gateway Pundit reported today that Trump visited Texas National Guardsmen and law enforcement officers in the Rio Grand Valley, where illegal immigrants are constantly flooding our country. While there with top state Republicans and Governor Abbott, he served Thanksgiving meals to the heroes protecting our borders from illegal immigrants, drug traffickers, and rapists.

Illegal aliens, cartel members, human smugglers, and terrorists have taken operational control of the United States-Mexico border under Joe Biden.

The Gateway Pundit has been consistently reporting on the invasion at the border. In September, reports showed illegals flooding into Eagle Pass, Texas, with help from the Border Patrol, as they cut the barbed wire to help them cross into the US.

Joe Biden doesn’t care about our great officers and military members. Otherwise, he would do his job and stop the invasion by deadly thugs and terrorists and take armed servicemen and first responders out of harm’s way.

Watch a replay of the event and President Trump’s remarks here.

While speaking about border security in South Texas, Greg Abbot gave the President his endorsement, calling out Joe Biden’s weak, destructive policies of leaving the border wide open, allowing criminals to roam free and plunging the US into war.

Abbott: We need a president who’s going to secure the border. We need a president who’s going to restore law and order in the United States of America, not letting these criminals run ransack over the stores that you see images of almost nightly. We need a president who’s going to restore world peace, as opposed to this outbreak of warfare under Joe Biden. We need Donald J. Trump back as our president of the United States of America. I’m here today to officially proclaim my endorsement for Donald J. Trump to be president of the United States of America again. So join me in giving a Texas sized Welcome to President Donald J. Trump, the former and future President of the United States of America.

BREAKING: Texas Governor Greg Abbott endorses Donald Trump for President in 2024. pic.twitter.com/5hRVO1kaC2 — ALX (@alx) November 19, 2023