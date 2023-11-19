MUST SEE: President Trump Serves Thanksgiving Dinner to Border Patrol Agents in Texas (VIDEO)

Happening Now… President Donald Trump is serving Thanksgiving Dinner to Border Patrol Agents in Texas – in his suit and tie!

Several Border Patrol Agents stopped to take selfies with President Trump.

Would Biden be capable of serving himself? Trump is serving Thanksgiving to Texas border agents today. pic.twitter.com/dJ9tp9Uj2n — @amuse (@amuse) November 19, 2023

As reported earlier – President Trump returns to Texas today to serve Thanksgiving meals to National Guard troops and law enforcement officers stationed on the southern border.

He is joined by Governor Greg Abbott and other top Republicans in the state.

Illegal aliens, cartel members, human smugglers, and terrorists have taken operational control of the United States-Mexico border under Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, another massive group of illegal aliens crossed the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass, Texas. This is a near-daily occurrence. More than 10 million illegal aliens have crossed the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.