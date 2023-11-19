MUST SEE: President Trump Serves Thanksgiving Dinner to Border Patrol Agents in Texas (VIDEO)

by
President Trump serves Thanksgiving Dinner to Border Patrol Agents in Texas during his visit to the open border. Several officers take selfies with the president.

Happening Now… President Donald Trump is serving Thanksgiving Dinner to Border Patrol Agents in Texas – in his suit and tie!

President Trump serves Thanksgiving dinner to border patrol agents in 2023.

Several Border Patrol Agents stopped to take selfies with President Trump.

As reported earlier – President Trump returns to Texas today to serve Thanksgiving meals to National Guard troops and law enforcement officers stationed on the southern border.

He is joined by Governor Greg Abbott and other top Republicans in the state.

Illegal aliens, cartel members, human smugglers, and terrorists have taken operational control of the United States-Mexico border under Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, another massive group of illegal aliens crossed the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass, Texas. This is a near-daily occurrence. More than 10 million illegal aliens have crossed the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.