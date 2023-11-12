Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt on Newsmax: US Should Reinvoke Sanctions on Iran (Video)

by
Lt. Col. Darin Gaub (Ret.) Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt (Ret.) with Carl Higbie on Newsmax

On Friday, Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt (Ret.) and Lt. Col. Darin Gaub (Ret.) joined Carl Higbie on Newsman’s Frontline to discuss how the U.S. should respond to repeated attacks on American military bases in the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

The Gateway Pundit reported on missiles fired from Iranian-backed terror group Houthis in Yemen. The USS Carney, a U.S. Navy destroyer on the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, intercepted the missiles.

At least two drones attacked the al-Tanf garrison base in southern Syria.

The U.S. military also shot down a Turkish drone (fellow NATO member) over Syria in October.

Speaking with Higbie, Holt suggested that, if American military bases in Iraq and Syria continue to be attacked, likely by groups supported by Iran, the U.S. government should reinvoke sanctions on Iran or “take them out of business in any of their other dealings.” 

“Let’s not pay them $6 billion for five people and then maybe we’ll start to send a message that we’re not going to take attacks on our bases,” Holt said.

Adding, “We have to let our commanders defend themselves, and what we have to do now is start to project the strength that we lost in Afghanistan, a deterrable war in Ukraine, and now here we are with a war that should be confined to a country, could go regional, could go global.”

The U.S. needs to “make a cost imposition ‘on who actually attacked you, which is really Iran, or you decide to reassess whether your forces should even be there. … and if they’re not there for a good military reason, let’s go back to the 241 Marines killed in 1983. They didn’t have a mission. We have a war in search of a strategy, and we don’t have a strategy, and we are imperiling our forces.”

Watch:

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.