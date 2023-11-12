Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt on Newsmax: US Should Reinvoke Sanctions on Iran (Video)

On Friday, Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt (Ret.) and Lt. Col. Darin Gaub (Ret.) joined Carl Higbie on Newsman’s Frontline to discuss how the U.S. should respond to repeated attacks on American military bases in the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

At least two drones attacked the al-Tanf garrison base in southern Syria.

The U.S. military also shot down a Turkish drone (fellow NATO member) over Syria in October.

Speaking with Higbie, Holt suggested that, if American military bases in Iraq and Syria continue to be attacked, likely by groups supported by Iran, the U.S. government should reinvoke sanctions on Iran or “take them out of business in any of their other dealings.”

“Let’s not pay them $6 billion for five people and then maybe we’ll start to send a message that we’re not going to take attacks on our bases,” Holt said.

Adding, “We have to let our commanders defend themselves, and what we have to do now is start to project the strength that we lost in Afghanistan, a deterrable war in Ukraine, and now here we are with a war that should be confined to a country, could go regional, could go global.”

The U.S. needs to “make a cost imposition ‘on who actually attacked you, which is really Iran, or you decide to reassess whether your forces should even be there. … and if they’re not there for a good military reason, let’s go back to the 241 Marines killed in 1983. They didn’t have a mission. We have a war in search of a strategy, and we don’t have a strategy, and we are imperiling our forces.”

