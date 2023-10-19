World War III Watch: Drones Attack US Military Base in Syria – Injuries Reported: AP



stock photo

*World War III Watch*

At least two drones attacked the al-Tanf garrison base in southern Syria on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

One drone was shot down but the other caused injuries.

AP reported:

A military base in southern Syria where U.S. troops have maintained a presence to train forces as part of a broad campaign against the Islamic State group was attacked by drones on Thursday, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press. One drone was shot down, but another caused in minor injuries, said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before an official announcement about the incident. The attacks follow similar drone strikes over the past few days against U.S. and coalition bases in Iraq amid simmering anger in the region after an explosion at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of people.

Earlier this month the United States military shot down a Turkish drone (fellow NATO member) over Syria.

According to the Associated Press, the Turkish drone, which was reportedly armed, was too close to US troops in Hasakah, Syria and was shot down after more than a dozen warnings.

WATCH:

JUST IN – US warplane shot down Turkish drone over Syria. pic.twitter.com/rY7tiQAGLR — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 5, 2023

Tensions are escalating in the Middle East after Hamas terrorists earlier this month.

The Biden Regime has discussed using US military force if Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorists attack Israel with rockets.

DEVELOPING…