BREAKING: Two Separate Attacks On U.S. Bases In Syria Are Being Reported Following Missile and Drone Attack By Iranian-Backed Terror Group

Only moments ago, the Gateway Pundit reported on 2-3 missiles that were fired from Iranian-backed terror group Houthis in Yemen. The USS Carney, a U.S. Navy destroyer on the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, intercepted the missiles.

According to Open Source Intelligence Monitor – Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder has Confirmed that the USS Carney did Shoot Down 3 Land-Attack Cruise Missiles as well as several Drones launched by Houthi Forces in Yemen last night over the Red Sea.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder has Confirmed that the USS Carney did Shoot Down 3 Land-Attack Cruise Missiles as well as several Drones launched by Houthi Forces in Yemen last night over the Red Sea. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2023

Open Source Intelligence Monitor claims that Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder has stated that the Iran-backed Houthi’s Target is currently unknown but they are believed to have possibly been heading for Israel.

He further states that their Target is currently Unknown but they are believed to have possibly been heading for Israel. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2023

The Houthis,took over the Yemeni capital Sanaa in September 2014 and seized control over much of north Yemen by 2016. Yemeni officials and Sunni states have repeatedly alleged that Iran and its proxy Hezbollah have provided arms, training, and financial support to the Houthis. But Iranian and Hezbollah officials have denied or downplayed the claims. The United States, in coordination with Saudi Arabia, has presented physical evidence of Iranian arms transfers to the group.

The US has designated the Houthis in Yemen as a terror group.

Open Source Intelligence Monitor also shared a response from the U.S. Dept of Defense in a tweet.

The US Department of Defense has stated that any kind of Response to the Cruise Missile and Drone launches last night by the Houthis in Yemen and the Attack on Al-Asad Airbase will come at a “Time and Manner of our Choosing.”

According to a US official, the missiles were launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen. Approximately 2-3 missiles were intercepted.

The U.S. has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in the past week, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines.

According to a tweet by US Fleet Forces, the US Carney only moved into the Red Sea yesterday, and that they are only there to help “Ensure Maritime Security and Stability in the Middle East Region.”

The Carney only just Transited the Suez Canal into the Red Sea from the Eastern Mediterranean yesterday to help “Ensure Maritime Security and Stability in the Middle East Region,” according to U.S. Fleet Forces. https://t.co/kU0Of4PlUm — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2023

The Pentagon is now claiming that the missiles launched by the Iranian-backed terror group were “potentially” directed at Israel.

PENTAGON: US Navy warship in Red Sea intercepts missiles, drones heading north out of Yemen “potentially toward targets in Israel” pic.twitter.com/wVQkcRKgWp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 19, 2023

Pentagon says a US warship has shot down three land-attack cruise missiles and several drones heading north over the Red Sea launched by Houthi forces in Yemen. Says they potentially were heading towards targets in Israel but cannot confirm currently

The missile may have been aimed to be something like this. The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have a number of of land-attack cruise missiles (the Iranian 2000km+ range Soumar if given to the Houthis) and drones (including 2000km+ range Shahed-136) which do have the range

May have been aimed to be something like this. The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have a number of of land-attack cruise missiles (the Iranian 2000km+ range Soumar if given to the Houthis) and drones (including 2000km+ range Shahed-136) which do have the range https://t.co/gPswseAXIy pic.twitter.com/xikViXZZ0W — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) October 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Open Source Intelligence Monitor has reported on another alarming development, this time in Northeastern Syria, where there has been another attack on US Forces near the Al-Omar Oilfields.

Initial Reports of another Attack within the last few minutes on U.S. Forces near the Al-Omar Oilfields in Northeastern Syria. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2023

According to the OSIM report, There has been significant damage to a pipeline as well as a large fire at a pipeline near a US Operations Base within the Al-Omar Oilfields of Northeastern Syria following a Rocket and Drone Attack.

Significant Damage and a Large Fire is being reported at a Pipeline near a U.S. Forward-Operations Base within the Al-Omar Oilfields of Northeastern Syria following a Rocket and Drone Attack. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2023

Open Source Intelligence Monitor is also claiming that ANOTHER US Base in Syria has been attacked for the second time in 48 hours. The Conoco Gas Field and US Operations base is located to the north of the other reported attack at the US Base at the Al-Omar Oilfield to the South.

The Conoco Gas Field and a U.S. Operations Base near the City of Deir ez-Zor in Northeastern Syria has reportedly been Attacked for the 2nd Time in the last 48 Hours; a U.S. Base at the Al-Omar Oilfield to the South is also claimed to have been Attacked tonight.

The Conoco Gas Field and a U.S. Operations Base near the City of Deir ez-Zor in Northeastern Syria has reportedly been Attacked for the 2nd Time in the last 48 Hours; a U.S. Base at the Al-Omar Oilfield to the South is also claimed to have been Attacked tonight. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2023

Earlier today, the Gateway Pundit reported about the initial attack on the US Military Base in Southern Syria.

A military base in southern Syria where U.S. troops have maintained a presence to train forces as part of a broad campaign against the Islamic State group was attacked by drones on Thursday, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press.

One drone was shot down, but another caused in minor injuries, said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before an official announcement about the incident.

The attacks follow similar drone strikes over the past few days against U.S. and coalition bases in Iraq amid simmering anger in the region after an explosion at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of people.

Earlier this month the United States military shot down a Turkish drone (fellow NATO member) over Syria.

According to the Associated Press, the Turkish drone, which was reportedly armed, was too close to US troops in Hasakah, Syria and was shot down after more than a dozen warnings.

There is currently no evidence to suggest that the Houthis missile and drone attacks and the reported attacks on the two US Military Bases in Syria are connected. We will update this story as more information becomes available.