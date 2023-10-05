DEVELOPING: US Military Shoots Down Turkish Drone Over Syria (VIDEO)

The United States military on Thursday shot down a Turkish drone (fellow NATO member) over Syria.

According to the Associated Press, the Turkish drone, which was reportedly armed, was too close to US troops in Hasakah, Syria and was shot down after more than a dozen warnings.

AP reported:

The U.S. military on Thursday shot down a Turkish drone that had come in too close to U.S. troops on the ground in Hasakah, Syria, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press. One official said the drone was armed.

The official also said the shootdown was ordered after more than a dozen calls to Turkish military officials stating U.S. forces were on the ground in the area and the U.S. military would engage in self-defense if the drone didn’t leave the area.

The other official said the drone had been flying in an “unsafe” and “unsychronized” manner. Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination in conducting air maneuvers. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the incident before an announcement.