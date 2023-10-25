WATCH: “Meanwhile, We Have Biden Throwing a BBQ at The White House” – American Survivor Left Stranded in Israel Discusses “Incredibly Frustrating” Response From Biden Regime After Rep. Cory Mills Brought Her Home

As Joe Biden takes rest days and Americans are left stranded in a war zone, everyday Americans are stepping up to do what the federal government won’t: save Americans.

Erica Knight, president of Knox Strategies, is a political and crisis communications expert. She has worked with some of the top political personalities in the country, has directed strategies on numerous campaigns, and is a trusted source in conservative media. With the help of media allies and social media, Erica spurred a daring rescue mission to Israel led by Congressman Cory Mills to save a friend in need of a miracle. Joe Biden was reportedly throwing a barbeque with live music earlier this month as innocent Israelis were slaughtered and Americans were in danger. He continued vacationing this past weekend at his beach home in Deleware as we inch closer and closer to World War III.

Here is an excerpt from a recent article by Erica in the Washington Examiner about how she, with the help of Mills and others, saved the lives of Silver Prout and more than 31 other American citizens:

News outlets have become more biased on both sides of the aisle, and America’s trust in the media is at an all-time low. As someone who works in political communications and is very familiar with defamation cases, even toward media outlets, I’ve seen false reporting ruin people’s lives. But this unfortunate swing has caused us to forget that there is also a power of media for good. On Saturday, Oct. 7, I woke up to a text from a colleague and friend, Silver Prout, who happened to be on vacation in Israel. The country has been hit by evil Hamas terrorists. The tour company my colleague was with assured her she was OK for several days and to just wait it out. But in a country plagued by war, seconds matter. Finally, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, I got the call that required action: Please get me out of here. Iceland and Brazil are rescuing their citizens, and Americans are stuck with canceled flight after canceled flight. There is no plan to get home, Tel Aviv isn’t safe, and the State Department is completely silent.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Representative Mills, a United States Army 82nd Airborne Division veteran, ventured into Israel to save 32 Americans stranded in the middle of armed conflict and unable to find flights home. This was after Erica Knight blasted the message and notified the world that Americans were left behind.

“The State Department is playing everything on a hope and a prayer and no real strategy,” said Mills, slamming the Biden Regime for “funding the very terrorism that’s hitting our allies” and refusing to save stranded Americans.

Moments ago, The Gateway Pundit reported on a demonic phone call where a Hamas animal brags to his parents that he murdered 10 Jews “with my own hands.” With tears of joy, the proud father wailed, “Oh, my son, God bless you!” The mother also cried, “I wish I was with you,” before her terrorist son responded, “Your son is a hero! Kill, kill, kill!”

Yesterday, we also reported on a horrific presentation that IDF soldiers showed journalists, revealing 43 minutes of documented bloodshed and animalistic violence perpetrated on people in Israel with never-before-seen footage. “Make it stop,” journalists could be heard while watching the gory presentation. See some of the newly released footage of the environment that Americans were abandoned in here.

Thank God for Erica Knight, Cory Mills, and all who banded together to save our people from these monsters.

Still, make no mistake; they will do this to Americans at home when the Squad and radical left Democrats bring One Million Palestinians from Gaza to the US in a neighborhood near you. Already, a Democrat Michigan City Councilmember was “rallying the troops” by whipping up a pro-Palestine mob in the streets to harass drivers and incite fear.

Additionally, a Christian Turning Point USA member was violently attacked by a pro-Palestine-pro-Hamas mob in Skokie, Illinois (outside Chicago) on Sunday because he was trying to help a lost, elderly Jewish couple. This antisemitism is nothing new on college campuses, with groups like Students for Justice in Palestine calling for holy war against Jews. The Gateway pundit has reported extensively on pro-terror groups on college campuses, including Arizona State University, where students have called for the violent invasion of Israel and held signs that state, “Death to America.”

This is a small taste of what is coming soon via our open borders.

Erica Knight and Israel invasion survivor Silver Prout recently appeared on Newsmax to discuss the heroism of Cory Mills while Joe Biden took another day off.

Watch below:

