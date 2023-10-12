Republican Congressman Cory Mills Rescues 32 Americans Trapped in Israel:’ If I Have to Do Joe Biden’s Job Then So Be It’ (Video)

Republican Congressman Cory Mills (R-FL) is not content to follow Joe Biden’s playbook of abandoning Americans trapped overseas.
On Wednesday, Mills successfully evacuated 32 Americans who were stranded in Israel unable to find flights home.
Mills served in the United States Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division.
He told Fox News Digital he worked with U.S. embassy in Jordan, sharing that many of the those he rescued tried unsuccessfully to get help from the U.S. State Department.
Mills helped the stranded Americans move across the Jordanian border to arrange flights back to the United States.
“You know, for me, there’s a statesman and there’s a politician. One acts and the other one talks, and I just couldn’t sit there knowing Americans were losing their lives,” Mills told Fox News Digital.
“And, look, I’m not making a massive dent in things. There’s thousands of people that are still trapped there. I got 32 people out today, and I hope to get a lot more tomorrow,” he said.
Rep. Cory Mills: If I have to do Joe Biden’s job then so be it | Fox News Video https://t.co/e2av07ResZ
— Rep. Cory Mills (@RepMillsPress) October 12, 2023
Mills joined Laura Ingraham and shared, “We were getting a ton of requests from Americans who were stranded.”
“Unfortunately, once again, The State Department is playing everything on a hope and a prayer and no real strategy.”
“I put all of this, 100%, on the Biden Administration. Biden released $6 billion, it’s still fungible and very easily moveable income that they have.”
“We are literally funding the very terrorism that’s hitting our allies and endangering Americans. As well as for leaving billions of dollars in Afghanistan that’s now finding its way into these war zones to be utilized against Americans.”
“The Biden Administration, again, weakness invites aggression.”
“I can tell you right now, as an elected official, I’m not going stand for it. If I have to come over here do Joe Biden’s Job then so be it.”
Watch:
While Rep. Mills was rescuing Americans, Senator Cory Booker was only worried about himself and made sure he got out safely while his fellow Americans were left behind.
Senator Cory Booker (D) was in Israel when the war broke out. He used his influence to flee the country.
Congressman Cory Mills (R) was in the US when the war broke out. He flew to Israel and saved 32 Americans, and counting. pic.twitter.com/mLvTzZtkT4
— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) October 11, 2023