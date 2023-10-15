IT BEGINS: Jamaal Bowman and Other Leftists Already Calling on U.S. to Take in Palestinian Refugees From Gaza

Well that didn’t take long.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman and other leftists are already calling on the United States to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza. Of course, these people are surrounded by Arab countries, but none of them are taking them in. Why should America?

In case Bowman and the rest haven’t noticed, we’re already dealing with a crisis caused by their open border policies.

Breitbart News reports:

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman: U.S. Should ‘Welcome’ Palestinian Refugees Democrat New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman has called on the United States to “welcome” Palestinian refugees as experts predict that one million people fleeing the Gaza Strip will need new homes. “Fifty percent of the population in Gaza are children,” the congressman told the New York Post on Saturday. “The international community as well as the United States should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being very careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas.” His call for the United States to take in Palestinians came after Israel gave residents of northern Gaza a 24-hour warning to evacuate to the southern portion of the strip. Over 400,000 Gazans have fled their homes as of Saturday morning, the Times of Israel reported. Egypt has closed its border with Gaza and is unwilling to receive Palestinian refugees.

According to the New York Post, Republicans are already slamming the brakes on this idea:

But Republicans have already slammed the door shut on the issue. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said they would oppose Palestinian resettlement efforts here. “The U.S. is the most generous nation in the world, but we are in no position to accept additional refugees, especially from a region with as high a risk of terrorism, given our nation’s inability to secure our own border or vet those who are already here,” Rubio told The Post. Scott added that “the entire focus of the United States right now should be on rescuing American hostages, and making sure that Israel has every resource needed to defeat Iran backed-Hamas and defend its homeland.”

The left has learned nothing from the events of the last week.

Why are none of their neighbors in the region stepping forward to help them?