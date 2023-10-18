Trump Responds to News that Joe Biden Is Traveling to Middle East But Jordan and Palestinian Leaders Have Already Snubbed Him Before He Arrives

In May 2017, President Trump traveled with First Lady Melania Trump was met on the tarmac by the Saudi King as reported by the far left liberal New York Times at the time.

Unlike Obama, Trump didn’t bow to the Saudi King and beautiful First Lady, Melania didn’t wear a headscarf.

Trump received a welcome reserved for a King. When POTUS Trump, Melania and family arrived to Murabba Palace in Riyadh, they were surrounded by Saudis with swords dancing and celebrating.

The President’s First Daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump and son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner are also scheduled on the first leg of this tour.

It was a very successful trip with leaders from throughout the Muslim world.

Two years later President Trump signed the Abraham Peace Accords with leaders from Israel, UAE, and Bahrain at the White House.

It was a historic day.

Fast forward three short years–

On Tuesday Fatah leader Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian leader King Abdullah canceled a meeting with Joe Biden. They said it was because of a hospital bombing in Gaza.

Israeli officials said a misfired Hamas rocket hit the hospital in Gaza. Up to 500 are feared dead.



It’s hard to overstate the damage that Joe Biden’s administration from hell is inflicting on America’s power around the world.

The Muslim leaders truly have no respect for Old Joe or his ridiculous cabinet.

On Sunday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken went to Saudi Arabia for not even an hour meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the royal’s farm residence. This was after the Saudi Prince made him wait for nearly 12 hours and overnight for the meeting.

No one respects Tony Blinken.

Meanwhile – China’s Special Envoy on Middle East Zhai Jun met the envoys of Arab states in Beijing at the latter’s request for a group meeting to discuss the grave situation in Gaza.

They met in Beijing.