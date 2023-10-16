The Joe Biden Effect: Saudi Crown Prince Humiliates Secretary Antony Blinken

It’s hard to overstate the damage that Joe Biden’s administration from hell is inflicting on America’s power around the world.

This noticeable decline manifests itself in a myriad of ways, and the diplomatic front is perhaps one of the most noticeable.

Case in point: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken went to Saudi Arabia, and called for pressure on Hamas – all in vain.

A pro-Biden media outlet would say the Secretary of State ‘met for nearly an hour with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the royal’s farm residence in the Riyadh area, a US official said.’

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters he ‘heard a lot of good ideas about some of the things we need to do moving forward’.

But while the goal of convincing Arab partners to condemn Hamas’s was always unattainable, what is specific of the Biden implosion of America’s prestige was the clear diplomatic snub.

The Washington Post reported:

“In Riyadh, the Saudi ruler kept Blinken waiting several hours for a meeting presumed to happen in the evening but which the crown prince only showed up for the next morning.

Once the meeting began, Mohammed ‘stressed’ the need to stop the military operations ‘that claimed the lives of innocent people’ — a reference to Israel’s offensive — and lift the ‘siege of Gaza’ that has left the Palestinian territory without water, electricity or fuel, according to the Saudi summary of the meeting.

The crown prince also called for a halt in the ‘current escalation’ in the conflict, a direct contradiction of U.S. policy, which has backed Israel to pursue its maximalist goal of eradicating Hamas.

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam and home to its two holiest sites, is an influential voice in shaping Arab perceptions of the conflict. While Riyadh prizes its role as a defender of Palestinians, it views Hamas as a spoiler to greater regional integration, including the crown prince’s flirtations with normalizing relations with Israel.”

If Blinken getting a cold reception in Riyadh was expected, the public humiliation is something else.

Business Insider reported:

“The Saudi position is in contrast to that taken by the Biden administration. Blinken’s attempts to find common ground with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, another US regional ally, also met with little success.

There were signs in recent weeks that Saudi Arabia and Israel were on the verge of a historic agreement, that would’ve seen relations between them normalized. Analysts believe that among Hamas’ core aims in launching the October 7 attacks was ruining the talks.

Saudi Arabia has long been among the US’ key regional allies, but in recent years its ruler has sought to steer a more independent course for the kingdom, forming closer ties with US rival China. Last year, a diplomatic spat erupted when the Saudis snubbed the Biden administration and refused to increase oil production.”