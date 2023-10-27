SWAT Team Raids Home of Man Behind Harvard Truck Exposing Names of Antisemites and Terrorist Sympathizers (VIDEO)

Adam Guillette, the President of Accuracy in Media (AIM), had his Florida home raided by a SWAT team in the early morning hours on Friday. The armed response came after law enforcement received a false tip that Guillette was allegedly threatening his wife with a firearm, the New York Post reported.

AIM, a conservative watchdog organization, “to expose media bias, corruption, and public policy failings. Our organization empowers individuals to hold journalists as well as public and private officials accountable to achieve a well-informed free society.”

The organization recently launched a public awareness campaign that displayed the names of Harvard University students who signed a letter condemning Israel in the aftermath of an October 7th attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The campaign, facilitated by Guillette, involved a truck with a display bearing the names of the students, driving around the Ivy League campus.

“I think it’s incredibly important for people to know who the antisemites are on their campus and in their community,” Guillette, who is Jewish, told ABC News. He added, “Ideally, I’d love for everyone to abandon any hateful beliefs they might hold. I’d love for them to apologize for the antisemitic proclamation that they signed.”

It can be recalled that dozens of student groups from Harvard signed a letter blaming Israel and supporting Palestine, which is represented by Hamas. The public reaction to this has been near-universal disgust, and now these Harvard students are starting to worry about their future employment prospects.

A student leader from the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, one of the groups behind the letter, is the son of wealthy perfume tycoon Jo Malone.

Guillette was not at his Florida home at the time of the police action. He received a call from local authorities informing him of the event.

“If you antagonize enough antisemites, they will call law enforcement and tell them you have a gun to your wife’s head. Then a SWAT team shows up. Thankfully, we’re out of town,” Guillette wrote on social media.

You can watch the video below:

