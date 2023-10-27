SWAT Team Raids Home of Man Behind Harvard Truck Exposing Names of Antisemites and Terrorist Sympathizers (VIDEO)

Adam Guillette, the President of Accuracy in Media (AIM), had his Florida home raided by a SWAT team in the early morning hours on Friday. The armed response came after law enforcement received a false tip that Guillette was allegedly threatening his wife with a firearm, the New York Post reported.

AIM, a conservative watchdog organization, “to expose media bias, corruption, and public policy failings. Our organization empowers individuals to hold journalists as well as public and private officials accountable to achieve a well-informed free society.”

The organization recently launched a public awareness campaign that displayed the names of Harvard University students who signed a letter condemning Israel in the aftermath of an October 7th attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The campaign, facilitated by Guillette, involved a truck with a display bearing the names of the students, driving around the Ivy League campus.

Check out the pampered pukes who have surrounded @adamguillette‘s truck EXPOSING Harvard’s anti-Semites. pic.twitter.com/lbha0GqQiq — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) October 18, 2023

Harvard ‘doxxing truck’ parks outside students homes who blamed Israel for Hamas attacks pic.twitter.com/pKsCoh8Ynq — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 26, 2023

This is the truck that The Crimson (Hamas Harvard) falsely claims is doxing students. It has their names and pictures but no private information. I’m too soft in old age and am redacting their faces and names. https://t.co/g3HIVLftdY pic.twitter.com/tVCKhiWHkP — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 12, 2023

“I think it’s incredibly important for people to know who the antisemites are on their campus and in their community,” Guillette, who is Jewish, told ABC News. He added, “Ideally, I’d love for everyone to abandon any hateful beliefs they might hold. I’d love for them to apologize for the antisemitic proclamation that they signed.”

We’ve updated the list of Harvard’s leading anti-semites and it’s now fully visible at https://t.co/QUNGZEtDZ9. Is there anyone we missed? Has anyone on our list recanted their statement? Post below and we’ll look into it right away. @Harvard @BillAckman — Adam Guillette (@adamguillette) October 14, 2023

It can be recalled that dozens of student groups from Harvard signed a letter blaming Israel and supporting Palestine, which is represented by Hamas. The public reaction to this has been near-universal disgust, and now these Harvard students are starting to worry about their future employment prospects.

A student leader from the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, one of the groups behind the letter, is the son of wealthy perfume tycoon Jo Malone.

Guillette was not at his Florida home at the time of the police action. He received a call from local authorities informing him of the event.

“If you antagonize enough antisemites, they will call law enforcement and tell them you have a gun to your wife’s head. Then a SWAT team shows up. Thankfully, we’re out of town,” Guillette wrote on social media.

If you antagonize enough antisemites they will call law enforcement and tell them you have a gun to your wife’s head. Then a SWAT team shows up. Thankfully, we’re out of town. pic.twitter.com/iI2QwkiYJB — Adam Guillette (@adamguillette) October 27, 2023

You can watch the video below: