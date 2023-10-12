Privileged Son of Perfume Tycoon Leads Harvard Pro-Palestinian Group Behind Disgusting Letter Blaming Israel for Hamas Terror Attack

The reaction to the Hamas attack on Israel by left wing college students is disgusting.

At Harvard University, 31 student groups signed a letter blaming Israel as “entirely responsible” for Hamas’ barbaric slaughter of innocent Israelis including 260 young adults at a concert on Saturday morning.

These students publicly chose to stand with monsters committing war crimes, shooting children in their beds, raping women and kidnapping civilians.

A student leader from the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, one of the groups behind the letter, is the son of wealthy perfume tycoon Jo Malone.

The Daily Mail reports, according to Harvard’s directory of student groups, Josh Willcox, 22, is listed as one of three students who runs the Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee.

Willcox has lived a privileged life including attending an elite school $30,000-a-year school in London and living in luxury apartments in New York and London.

From The Daily Mail:

His mother, Jo, a British perfume giant founder who sold her eponymous company to Estee Lauder in 1999, refused to address her son, simply saying the war in the Middle East had left her ‘heartbroken’ as she branded the attack by Hamas as ‘abhorrent’. ****

In a statement to DailyMail.com Jo said: ‘We as a family are heartbroken by the events of recent days and strongly condemn all forms of violence. ‘The abhorrent attack on innocent people on Saturday in Israel is beyond what any family should endure.’

Wilcox has written several articles championing Palestine for Harvard’s student newspaper The Crimson including, If You Really Want to Make a Change, Start Organizing, Palestinian Freedom Goes Beyond Giving Kenneth Roth a Fellowship, and To the Editor: When Will You Stop Silencing Palestine?

The Gateway Pundit’s Mike LaChance shared that the public reaction to the letter has been near-universal disgust. Now, Harvard students are beginning to worry about their future employment prospects, something Wilcox does not have to worry about with his family’s wealth to fall back on.

TGP reported that hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman called on Harvard to release all of the names of the students that are members of these 31 anti-Semitic campus groups.

Ackman wants to make sure these young Hamas supporters are never hired by a Wall Street firm.

I have been asked by a number of CEOs if @harvard would release a list of the members of each of the Harvard organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas’ heinous acts to Israel, so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their… https://t.co/7kzGOAGwp9 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 10, 2023

While some students are trying to walk back the letter, claiming they had no say in organizations adding their support, Ackman did not back down.

Some advice for students: If an organization of which you are a member puts out a public statement you disagree with, you have a few choices. You can: Stay silent and have the entire world conclude that you stand by the statement. Convince the other members of the group to… https://t.co/WEZ4kzqLBf — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 12, 2023

JUST IN: Perfume giant Jo Malone’s son was reportedly behind the letter at Harvard that blamed Israel for the Hamas terror attacks. Her son, Josh Willcox, is one of the leaders of the Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee. Malone spoke out about the war in the Middle… pic.twitter.com/nMd8pQ9HB2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 12, 2023