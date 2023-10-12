Student Groups at Harvard Starting to Think Maybe it Was a Bad Idea to Sign Letter Blaming Israel for Hamas Attack

The reaction to the Hamas attack on Israel by left wing college students has been horrible and Harvard is no exception.

Dozens of student groups from the elite school signed a letter blaming Israel and supporting Palestine, which is represented by Hamas.

The public reaction to this has been near-universal disgust, and now these Harvard students are starting to worry about their future employment prospects.

FOX News reports:

Harvard student groups withdraw signatures from controversial statement blaming Israel for Hamas attack Several student groups at Harvard University have withdrawn their signatures from a controversial document blaming Israel as “entirely responsible” for the Hamas terror attack on Israeli civilians, following intense backlash. The U.S. State Department confirmed Wednesday that at least 22 Americans were killed in the surprise terror attack and another 20 more Americans were missing. At least 2,100 people have been killed in the war, including more than 1,200 people in Israel, Fox News has reported. Following the attack on Saturday, more than two dozen student groups signed onto a statement penned by the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, blaming Israel as “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.” Campus newspaper The Harvard Crimson reported Wednesday that at least five of the document’s original 34 signatories had withdrawn their endorsement of the polarizing statement. Amnesty International at Harvard, Harvard College Act on a Dream, the Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association, the Harvard Islamic Society, and Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo withdrew their signatures, according to the student newspaper.

The backtracking is all about jobs. People want to know who these students are so that they won’t hire them.

This moment should be a wake up call to America about what is happening on our college campuses. Most people don’t know how radical higher education has become.