Illegals Sleep on Floor of NYC Hotel as NYC Hits Deadline for “Stay Limit”

As New York City’s deadline for the “Stay Limit” of 60 days passes for many of the illegals that have flowed into the city thanks to Joe Biden’s broken border, hotels are now grappling with scores of them sleeping on the floor in lobbies and, in the case of one hotel, the bar.

Anyone in need in the city is guaranteed a bed in the city’s shelter system under the “Right to Shelter” mandate. However, this decades old mandate could not have foreseen the invasion New York is facing today.

According to The New York Post, illegals “have been sleeping on the floor of an old bar at the Big Apple’s Roosevelt Hotel shelter ‘for days’ — as the first wave of asylum seekers were being booted from city sites under its stay-limit rule.”

The Roosevelt Hotel serves the city’s main intake center.

Under the current rules, illegals must reapply for another bed and must reapply again after 30 more days expire.

Sanctuary-city cheerleader NYC Mayor Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday the city was reducing the 60-day stay limit to 30 days to “discourage migrants from using the overwhelmed system too long.”

Adams recently complained that 50% of the city’s hotel rooms are now occupied by illegal migrants.

Angry New Yorkers were out with sticks and torches last week and shouted down Democrat Reps. AOC and Nadler over the migrant crisis.

Migrants forced to sleep on floor at NYC’s Roosevelt Hotel shelter, as city hits deadline for stay limit https://t.co/SJUyqxBd3t pic.twitter.com/OI8bjk7djT — New York Post (@nypost) September 25, 2023

The New York Post reports:

“It depends on their situation — they could be there for hours — but most times they could be there for days,” a shelter worker, who didn’t want to be named, told The Post on Monday. “That’s where the singles are processed, so it just depends on their situation,” they said. The harrowing scene came as the city’s eviction-notice deadline passed over the weekend for the first of 13,000 single adult migrants who have been staying in one of its shelter sites for the past 60 days. It wasn’t immediately known how many migrants may have been booted from shelters over the weekend.

Even New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul is singing a different tune after she initially proudly invited migrants to New York.

Hochul recently said New York is at its limit. They can’t take in any more illegals.

“We’re at our limit. If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else,” Hochul said on CNN.

Democrat Governor of New York Kathy Hochul to immigrants “We’re at our limit. If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else” pic.twitter.com/qM89s15RaS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 21, 2023

The Post’s report about The Roosevelt comes after news that over the weekend, three migrants were arrested for domestic assault incidents at the hotel as well as at a shelter in Long Island City.