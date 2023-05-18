NYC Mayor Eric Adams Complains That 50% of City’s Hotel Rooms Now Occupied by Illegal Migrants – Hurting the Economy

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently complained that 50% of the city’s hotel rooms are now occupied by illegal migrants.

The city recently booted some American veterans from hotels to make room for migrants and has cancelled rooms reserved for weddings for the same reason.

Adams is starting to panic because he knows this is a massive loss in tourism dollars for the city.

The Blaze reports:

Mayor Adams claims 50% of NYC hotel rooms are being occupied by migrants, and it’s already hurting the economy New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed that the migrant crisis is so bad that 50% of all hotel rooms in the city are being occupied by illegal aliens. Adams made the comments on Wednesday while addressing criticism for his handling of the crisis. “In order to address an onslaught, you have to have places you can put people. Almost half of all hotel rooms now are taken up by asylum seekers. Think about that. I’m not sure what it’s going to take before people hear what I am saying,” said Adams in a media briefing in Harlem. “New York City is the hotel capital. We’re the hotel capital — tourism, visitors, sporting events, graduations,” he added. “It’s a major economic engine for us. Almost 50% of those hotel rooms are being taken up by migrant asylum seekers.” The Democrat has been lambasted on all sides for his handling of the issue, but others of his own party lined up to accuse him of exaggerating the problem… “Instead of moneys coming from people who are visiting us and spending and our tourism and our Broadway plays — instead of them using those hotels, we’re using those hotels,” Adams said.

This is not sustainable. Adams knows it, and yet there is no end in sight.

This will be part of Joe Biden’s legacy. A manufactured humanitarian and economic crisis.