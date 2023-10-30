LIVE: Conflicted Colorado Judge To Rule on Trump’s Ballot Access in Colorado Today

Democrats and Establishment Republicans have been relentless in their pursuit to keep President Trump off the 2024 ballot. They are trying in New Hampshire. They are trying in Arizona. They are trying in Minnesota. They have failed in Florida. And the US Supreme Court has rejected a ballot access case from failed Texas politician and candidate for the Presidency John Anthony Castro.

Currently, Colorado is holding a hearing that aims to remove President Trump from the ballot. As pointed out by Mike Davis of the Article III Project, the Colorado District judge in this case, Judge Sarah Wallace, has previously donated to the Colorado Turnout Project, amongst other ACTBLUE donations. The Colorado Turnout Project self-describes as:

“…aim[ing] to prevent violent insurrections by addressing this problem at its source– if we vote out pariahs like Representative Boebert, we can turn CO Blue once and for all.”

Judge Wallace was appointed by Colorado Governor Jared Polis in August 2023 and took her seat on January 10, 2023. The ACTBLUE donation earmarked for The Colorado Turnout Project was made on October 15, 2022. Despite the donation, Judge Wallace has asserted that she can remain fair.

Davis, who is former law clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch, joined Steve Bannon Warroom to discuss the ongoing case in Colorado:

14th Amendment Trial to Disqualify Trump from 2024 Ballot Begins in Colorado @Article3Project Founder and President @mrddmia joins Steve Bannon to discuss the "illegal Hail Mary" to keep President Trump off the presidential ballot using a post-Civil war constitutional amendment.

