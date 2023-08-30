REPORT: Arizona Secretary of State Says He’s Figuring Out Whether or Not to Disqualify Trump From 2024 Ballot

Arizona Secretary of State and former cartel lawyer Adrian Fontes is reportedly questioning President Trump’s eligibility for the 2024 election in Arizona as he faces politicized indictments from the Biden Regime and upcoming trial dates.

This news comes after Katie Hobbs told a reporter that President Trump should be prosecuted by Arizona for challenging the 2020 presidential election.

The DOJ, Marxist DAs, and crooked state officials are working overtime to put Trump in prison to cover up for the Biden Crime Family and the failed Biden Administration and keep Trump out of the White House.

The accusation raised by Arizona’s Secretary of State is that President Trump “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” and is no longer eligible to hold office. This argument failed in a 2022 election lawsuit to disqualify Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Paul Gosar, and Trump-Endorsed Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem from appearing on the midterm ballot.

Democrats know they can’t win on the ballot, so they cheat.

“We need to know who is eligible, and this is of incredible national interest,” Fontes said, according to an NBC report. Fontes also said last year that the certification of candidates in the 2024 Presidential Election “will ultimately end up in court.”

The Kari Lake campaign tweeted:

This is what happens when your state government is captured by radicals T hey will destroy “our democracy” under the pretense of saving it

Cartel Lawyer turned Secretary of State @Adrian_Fontes is flirting with removing @realDonaldTrump from the ballot This is what happens when your state government is captured by radicals They will destroy "our democracy" under the pretense of saving it https://t.co/SCfMTQc1bn — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) August 30, 2023

Fontes is already facing legal concerns from Arizona Senate and House leadership over the Draft Elections Procedurals Manual that will be used in the 2024 election. We will see how far he goes to meddle in Arizona’s Presidential Election.

NBC reports,

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said Tuesday that his office is figuring out how to handle potential complaints over whether former President Donald Trump should be disqualified from appearing on the 2024 ballot. The issue centers on the 14th Amendment, which prohibits people who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson raised the theory at last week’s GOP presidential debate that Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, might disqualify him on those grounds — a theory that has gained traction among some legal scholars, though others discount the possibility. Now, the people running state elections are trying to figure out what to do if people bring legal challenges against Trump. “We have to have a final certification of eligible candidates [for the primary ballot] by Dec. 14 for Arizona’s presidential preference election,” Fontes, a Democrat elected last year, told NBC News. “And because this will ultimately end up in court, we are taking this very seriously.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, New Hampshire’s RINO Secretary of State and Attorney General are also reviewing the legal theory that Trump can’t run for president.

AZ Central reports the Disqualification Clause can only be enforced by Congress following the 2022 Arizona Supreme Court decision that Fontes called “dead, flat wrong.” Fontes indicated the ruling may be challenged.

Awwww, poor Adrian. Sorry that my friends and I spoiled your plans to remove Trump from the ballot. But you're the one "defending democracy," right?https://t.co/IWeDQS55YK pic.twitter.com/GVOETlPcLG — Rep. Alexander Kolodin (@realAlexKolodin) August 30, 2023

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on this developing story.