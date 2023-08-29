New Hampshire’s Republican Attorney General ‘Carefully Reviewing’ Legal Argument to Keep Trump Off Ballot

The New Hampshire Attorney General is ‘carefully reviewing’ the legal theory that Trump can’t run for president.

Earlier this week it was reported New Hampshire’s Republican Secretary of State David Scanlan was seeking legal advice on potentially blocking Trump from the primary ballot.

Scanlan has reportedly received letters begging him to take action based on legal theories fueled by the Democrat-media complex that claims the Constitution gives him the power to block Trump from the ballot.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

New Hampshire’s Attorney General John Formella (R) and Secretary of State David Scanlan issued a joint statement courtesy of NBC Boston:

Both the Secretary of State’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office are aware of public discourse regarding the potential applicability of Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution to the upcoming presidential election cycle, including misinformation asserting or implying that the Secretary of State’s Office has already taken a position on or is seeking to take certain action with respect to Donald Trump’s candidacy for the Republican National Convention’s nomination for president in the 2024 United States Presidential Election. Neither the Secretary of State’s Office nor the Attorney General’s Office has taken any position regarding the potential applicability of Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution to the upcoming presidential election cycle. The Secretary of State’s Office has requested the Attorney General’s Office to advise the Secretary of State regarding the meaning of Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution and the provision’s potential applicability to the upcoming presidential election cycle. The Attorney General’s Office is now carefully reviewing the legal issues involved.

NBC Boston reported:

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is examining a provocative legal argument that could prevent former President Donald Trump from being on the ballot in the 2024 presidential elections over his part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan issued a joint statement Tuesday saying that their offices have been tracking a legal discussion over Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and that Formella’s office is “reviewing the legal issues involved” at the request of Scanlan’s office.

Trump has been indicted 4 times and is facing 91 felony counts but it’s not stopping him.

President Trump’s poll numbers continue to rise so the RINO-Democrat-Deep State establishment is throwing everything at him to prevent him from taking back the White House.