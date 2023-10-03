Far Left Activist Stabbed to Death by Unhinged Attacker Near NYC Bus Stop While Girlfriend Watched in Horror

Ryan Carson, a 32-year-old social justice and climate change activist, was brutally stabbed to death in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Carson was stabbed multiple times in the chest around 4 a.m. at Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard. He was with his girlfriend at the time, waiting at a bus stop after leaving a wedding, according to CBS New York.

The suspect, who was acting erratically, approached Carson and asked, “What are you looking at?” before launching the fatal attack.

Carson was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital. As of now, the suspect remains at large.

According to the New York Post, Carson was an activist focused on sustainability and environmental policies. He was also a published poet, who had once written a poem called “Anxiety” about fears over his own death.

In the wake of Carson’s death, friends and acquaintances flooded social media platforms with tributes.

New York Democrat State Assembly Member Emily Gallagher expressed her condolences in a message shared on platform X.

“I am devastated to share that my dear friend Ryan Carson, who worked for NYPIRG and created the advocacy organization “No OD NY”, was murdered last night. I met Ryan many years ago through the DIY punk scene and he has been a trusted friend in Albany and at home. I miss him.”

Democrat NYC Council Member Sandy Nurse also offered her condolences, stating, “Our team was devastated to hear of Ryan Carson’s passing today. Ryan was a dedicated environmental advocate who worked tirelessly to protect our communities and ecosystems from the climate crisis. I send my condolences to all of his family and loved ones who are grieving.”

NYC member Chi Ossé also paid tribute, saying, “I’m horrified to learn of the brutal murder of advocate Ryan Carson in Brooklyn today. This tireless defender of his neighbors was stolen from us. Committed to ending this senseless violence, my heart is with his family.”

The New York Public Interest Research Group Fund (NYPIRG), where Carson was a key member, issued the following statement:

With shock and profound sadness NYPIRG shares that our long time campaign organizer Ryan Thoresen Carson died tragically after a random street encounter near his home. Ryan got his start with NYPIRG as a student at Pratt Institute and then represented the chapter on NYPIRG’s student board of directors. He went on to hold a variety of positions over his decade of service, including working with our community outreach program, as a campus based Project Coordinator, and most recently as Senior Solid Waste Campaign Manager, leading our statewide campaign to expand and modernize the state’s bottle deposit law. Ryan was a beloved staffer, colleague and friend, and a creative, talented, relentless and upbeat advocate for students and the environment. His engaging personality, hearty laugh and wide-ranging intelligence were keys to his success in advancing the causes he deeply cared about in his work and personal life. Ryan was a consummate team player who would happily undertake the basic “blocking and tackling” tasks necessary to advance and win on an issue, but also shined in the spotlight as a leader, campaign manager and spokesperson. NYPIRG offers its deepest condolences to Ryan’s family, partner Claudia, friends and colleagues.

In the past 24 hours, a series of violent crimes have targeted Democrats.

The Gateway Pundit reported that leftist Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger was shot dead in his home in the 2300 block of Watkins Street early Monday morning after he received a mysterious threat.

39-year-old Josh Kruger was shot in the chest and abdomen seven times and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 2 am.

According to reports, Kruger was a gay man who advocated for LGBTQ causes, and homeless and drug-addicted citizens.

Hours before his violent death, Kruger mocked conservative Scott Adams on social media, who warned about the increasing violence in US cities.

Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint outside his apartment building in Washington D.C. The incident occurred Monday night and has been confirmed by multiple sources.

Three black men reportedly approached Representative Cuellar while armed and demanded his car. The attackers succeeded in getting away in Cuellar’s white Honda CHR, which is registered in Texas.

Rep. Cuellar is reportedly safe following the incident, though details about his condition have not been made public. Cuellar wanted to defund the police.

It only shows that the Democrat policies are coming back to haunt them.