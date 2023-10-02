DEVELOPING: Philadelphia Journalist Shot Dead in His Home After Receiving Mysterious Threat



Josh Kruger

A Philadelphia journalist was shot dead in his home in the 2300 block of Watkins Street early Monday morning after he received a mysterious threat.

39-year-old Josh Kruger was shot in the chest and abdomen seven times and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 2 am.

Kruger was murdered two weeks after he was threatened by a person who calls themselves “Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the Streets.”

“In August, someone threw a rock through his home window, he said. Then, about two weeks ago, he wrote on Facebook that someone came to his house searching for their boyfriend — “a man I’ve never met once in my entire life.” The person called themselves “Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the Streets” and threatened him, he wrote.” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The suspect(s) is still at large and there was no sign of forced entry. The motive for the murder is unclear.

Kruger wrote for The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Philadelphia Citizen.

According to reports, Kruger was a gay man who advocated for LGBTQ causes, and homeless and drug-addicted citizens.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) released a statement on the Kruger’s death:

“Josh Kruger lifted up the most vulnerable and stigmatized people in our communities – particularly unhoused people living with addiction. As an openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness, it was encouraging to see Josh join the Kenney administration as a spokesperson for the Office of Homeless Services. Josh deserved to write the ending of his personal story. As with all homicides, we will be in close contact with the Philadelphia Police as they work to identify the person or persons responsible so that they can be held to account in a court of law. I extend my deepest condolences to Josh’s loved ones and to all those mourning this loss,” Krasner said.

NBC News reported:

A Philadelphia journalist and community advocate was fatally shot inside his home overnight, according to police. Police were notified of a shooting at Josh Kruger’s home in the 2300 block of Watkins Street at 1:28 a.m. Monday. Kruger, 39, sustained seven gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m. No arrests have been made, and a motive is still under investigation, police said. Kruger was known in the Philadelphia community as a social justice advocate and a longtime journalist, writing for platforms such as The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Philadelphia Citizen. He also worked for Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration as a spokesperson for the Office of Homeless Services.

This is a developing story…please check back for updates.