Lefty Journalist Mocked Conservatives Who Warned About Violence in America — Before Intruder Shot Him Dead at Home



Josh Kruger

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila, Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger was shot dead in his home in the 2300 block of Watkins Street early Monday morning after he received a mysterious threat.

39-year-old Josh Kruger was shot in the chest and abdomen seven times and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 2 am.

Kruger was murdered two weeks after he was threatened by a person who calls themselves “Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the Streets.”

“In August, someone threw a rock through his home window, he said. Then, about two weeks ago, he wrote on Facebook that someone came to his house searching for their boyfriend — “a man I’ve never met once in my entire life.” The person called themselves “Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the Streets” and threatened him, he wrote.” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The suspect(s) is still at large and there was no sign of forced entry. The motive for the murder is unclear.

Kruger wrote for The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Philadelphia Citizen.

According to reports, Kruger was a gay man who advocated for LGBTQ causes, and homeless and drug-addicted citizens.

Hours before his violent death Kruger mocked conservative Scott Adams on social media who warned about the increasing violence in US cities.

This communist journo mocked conservatives on social media who warned about violence —yesterday. Today, he’s dead. Shot 7 times by an intruder in his home. https://t.co/KAjkhUgsIv — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) October 2, 2023

Via Josh Kruger:



Kruger was then shot dead in his home in Philadelphia just hours later.

More… Kruger frequently mocked citizens concerned about violence.