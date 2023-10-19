Kevin McCarthy Reveals What Happened in Closed-Door Meeting with Republicans… and His Explosive Exchange with Matt Gaetz! (VIDEO)

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke with reporters on Thursday after Republicans held a closed-door meeting on the House Speaker vote.

Chairman Jim Jordan withdrew from the Speaker’s race on Thursday after 22 RINOs derailed his vote for Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

It was reported earlier that there would be no vote for Speaker again until January at least.

Instead, Jordan will back McCarthy ally Patrick McHenry as interim Speaker until January. That is three months from now.

This comes two days after former House Speakers John Boehner and Newt Gingrich backed McHenry for interim Speaker.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker earlier this month in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair. 8 Republicans voted to oust McCarthy: Biggs, Buck, Burchett, Crane, Gaetz, Good, Mace, and Rosendale.

McCarthy told reporters he had a fiery exchange with his ouster Matt Gaetz during Thursday’s closed-door meeting with Republicans.

“I was at the mic and I was speaking and Matt Gaetz tried to interrupt and I told him to sit down and he sat down,” McCarthy said blasting Gaetz and the ‘crazy eights’ who voted to oust him.

McCarthy continued, “No, I told him to sit down. I think the entire conference screamed at him.”

“[Gaetz] had no plan afterward and now we have Israel at war…questions if Congress can act. Questions about where we would be able to go to elect a new Speaker…it’s a difficult situation,” McCarthy said.

WATCH:

“I told him to sit down and he sat down.” Rep. Kevin McCarthy didn’t mince words on his exchange with Rep. Matt Gaetz during a GOP closed-door meeting on the House speaker vote, calling it a “difficult situation.” LATEST: https://t.co/n2hrQavFgk pic.twitter.com/1fKy6Ky2Ow — ABC News (@ABC) October 19, 2023

Update: Chairman Jordan expects a third Speaker vote and is seeking a meeting with the 20 RINOs.

“I’m still running for Speaker and I plan to go to the floor and get the votes and win this race,” Jordan said.