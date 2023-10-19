BREAKING: RINOS WIN! Jim Jordan Withdraws from Current Speaker’s Race – Pledges to Support McCarthy Ally Patrick McHenry as Interim Speaker for ‘Three Months’

RINOS WIN!

Rep. Jim Jordan withdrew from the Speaker’s race today after 22 RINOs derailed his vote for Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Jordan was clearly the grassroots favorite but the GOPe successfully blocked his attempt to lead the Republican Party.

The Republican lawmakers who prevented this will certainly face primary challengers as they should.

The good old boys win again!

There will be no vote for Speaker again until January at least. Jim Jordan is bowing out for now.

Instead, he will back McCarthy ally Patrick McHenry as interim Speaker until January. That is three months from now.

This comes two days after former House Speakers John Boehner and Newt Gingrich backed McHenry for interim Speaker.

Jake Sherman broke this explosive news just a few moments ago.

NEWS — JIM JORDAN will not hold a third ballot for speaker. He will back PATRICK MCHENRY as an interim speaker until JANUARY. MCCARTHY, MCHENRY, JORDAN, COLE and EMMER met this morning We reported this this AM in @PunchbowlNews AM. CONFERENCE STARTING NOW. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 19, 2023

The Republicans had a closed door meeting before the decision was announced today.

BREAKING -TOTAL PARALYSIS: Republican conference is going back behind closed doors to explore ‘all kinds of options’ for the speakership battle, says Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan), as reports suggest that even more Republicans are against him today. pic.twitter.com/oOSYOr67es — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 19, 2023

The Washington Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell Confirms.

NEWS: Jordan is going to announce he will NOT hold a third vote as speaker now. He will get behind the plan to temporarily empower McHenry until Jan 3. He will remain speaker designee. — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) October 19, 2023

The Republicans could not allow their voters to have a voice in government!

This is the latest blow to Trump voters.