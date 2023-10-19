BREAKING: RINOS WIN! Jim Jordan Withdraws from Current Speaker’s Race – Pledges to Support McCarthy Ally Patrick McHenry as Interim Speaker for ‘Three Months’

by

RINOS WIN!

Rep. Jim Jordan withdrew from the Speaker’s race today after 22 RINOs derailed his vote for Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Jordan was clearly the grassroots favorite but the GOPe successfully blocked his attempt to lead the Republican Party.

The Republican lawmakers who prevented this will certainly face primary challengers as they should.

The good old boys win again!

There will be no vote for Speaker again until January at least. Jim Jordan is bowing out for now.

Instead, he will back McCarthy ally Patrick McHenry as interim Speaker until January. That is three months from now.

This comes two days after former House Speakers John Boehner and Newt Gingrich backed McHenry for interim Speaker.

Jake Sherman broke this explosive news just a few moments ago.

The Republicans had a closed door meeting before the decision was announced today.

The Washington Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell Confirms.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The Republicans could not allow their voters to have a voice in government!

This is the latest blow to Trump voters.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.