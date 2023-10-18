Former Speakers Gingrich and Boehner Back Patrick McHenry as Interim Speaker



Patrick McHenry

Boehner is back.

Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner are backing McHenry for interim Speaker.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (NC) was appointed as Speaker Pro Tempore after McCarthy was ousted earlier this month.

Gingrich promoted Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry Tuesday night and said if House Republicans can’t elect a permanent Speaker, McHenry should be empowered to run the House through at least the end of the year.

“If the House Republicans cannot resolve the speakership in the next few days, they may be better off to empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry with the job of running the House through at least the end of the year,” Gingrich wrote on his website.

“America does not have the luxury to stand by and allow a handful of destructive Republicans — or even the legitimate ambitions of good people — to keep the system from working,” he said.

“Speaker Pro Tempore McHenry is a lot better solution than gridlock and chaos,” Gingrich said. “He should be empowered this week and let’s get on with the peoples’ business.”

John Boehner responded to Gingrich: “I agree.”

Jim Jordan failed to secure the 217 votes to win the gavel on the first ballot on Tuesday.

Twenty GOP representatives voted against Jim Jordan, a staunch conservative and Trump supporter.

Round two of the floor vote for House Speaker took place Wednesday morning and Chairman Jordan fell short again. This time 22 Republicans voted against Jordan.