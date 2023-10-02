JUST-IN: President Trump Holds BIGGEST LEAD YET, 51 POINTS Over DeSantis With 63% Total Support in Post Debate Poll – Trump Trolls Low Debate Viewership: “Lowest in The History of Debates” (VIDEO)

President Trump now leads Ron DeSantis by over 50% in a nationwide poll of Republican Primary voters and holds a whopping 62% of support among all candidates.

1,183 potential Republican primary voters were surveyed by Morning Consult on September 28. This was one day after the September 27 Republican Primary Debate in California, which President Trump did not attend.

Despite skipping the debate, Trump gained five points from a poll released before the debate.

From Morning Consult:

KEY TAKEAWAYS 63% of potential Republican primary voters support Donald Trump for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, up from 58% in our survey released Monday ahead of the latest primary debate.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who faced heated attacks on stage from rivals such as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, saw his support drop by 2 percentage points (as did Haley), though that movement was within the survey’s margin of error.

The sizable shift from Monday to Thursday is notable compared with what happened after the first Republican debate in August, when our Thursday post-debate survey found no significant change in the GOP electorate’s views.

Morning Consult concludes, “This data reinforces our view that Trump is in the driver’s seat of the Republican primary, and that Trump-less debates aren’t having much of an impact on the other candidates’ national support, and may in fact be helping the former president. It also suggests that the fragmentation of the field continues to harm efforts to stop Trump’s march to the 2024 nomination in Milwaukee next year.”

President Trump commented on the second Republican Primary debate, comparing it to his event in Michigan, while speaking to a massive crowd and signing voters to a “caucus pledge” on Sunday in Ottumwa, Iowa. Trump also comically boasted his ability to “brand somebody,” the way he has done to Ron DeSantis, or “DeSanctus,” or “DeSanctimonious,” and “Crooked Joe Biden.”

Trump: By the way, the debate numbers were the lowest in the history of debates. You saw that, right? And my speech, simultaneously put in Michigan to the auto workers, got great ratings. So it’s good. There’s something going on in our country. We want our country to be back. We want our country to be run by people with intelligence, with common sense, with smartness, with love for our Country, with love for our Country, not love for other people in other countries.

Nobody cares about debates unless Trump is involved!

The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump opted out of the debates to instead deliver remarks to another massive crowd of United Auto Workers members in Clinton Township, Michigan. Trump’s trip to Michigan caused Joe Biden’s handlers to also send Biden to Michigan to picket with a very small crowd of workers on strike.

During his Iowa speech yesterday, President Trump also slammed his low polling opponents Asa “Ada” Hutchinson, “Sloppy Chris Christy” and “Birdbrain” Nikki Haley. “Why would he be on a stage?” Trump asked of Asa Hutchinson, who is polling at “zero,” and Chris Christy, who is polling around 2%.

This is the Donald Trump Republican Party, and Trump is already the nominee. These RINOs and imitators need to drop out of the race and fight with President Trump against the radical Marxist Biden Regime and the weaponized Biden DOJ.

The Gateway Pundit reported that an ABC News and Washington Post poll last Sunday showed President Trump leading Joe Biden in a 2024 rematch, 52 percent to 42 percent among registered voters. Trump is the only candidate who can win in November.

The Trump campaign published the following press release on Friday: