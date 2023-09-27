President Trump to Deliver Remarks TONIGHT to United Auto Workers in Clinton Township, MI During Second Republican Primary Debate

President Trump will deliver remarks to United Auto Workers members tonight in Clinton Township, Michigan, during the Republican Presidential Primary debates in California.

Trump’s event will likely have more viewers and more impact on the campaign trail than the debate between weak, boring GOP candidates.

Thousands of union members are currently on strike, asking for raises from General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford. Many reportedly fear that Joe Biden’s green energy policies will lead to job loss.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden was also in Michigan yesterday, picketing with the auto workers hoping to win the UAW’s endorsement of his 2024 campaign. The announcement from Biden came after Trump announced his event with the UAW. “Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be heading to Michigan to be with them, & help them out,” President Trump said in a Truth Social post. He also slammed Biden for “[selling] them down the river with his ridiculous all Electric Car Hoax.”

Of course, the hypocrite who wants to mandate “green energy” and electric vehicles arrived at the protest in a massive, gas-guzzling motorcade:

Climate hypocrite Joe Biden arrives at the UAW strike in his gas-guzzling vehicle motorcade. Biden's push for electric vehicles is a major reason the workers are striking. Rules for thee… pic.twitter.com/vyr4QTaflV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 26, 2023

Biden reportedly said “yes,” when asked if workers deserved a 40% pay raise. Many experts say this would bankrupt the industry.

Trump instead says he will end Joe Biden’s disastrous green energy “hoax” and restore American jobs and manufacturing.

“If the UAW “leadership” doesn’t ENDORSE me, and if I don’t win the Election, the Autoworkers are “toast,” with our great truckers to follow,” said President Trump.

Earlier this month, President Trump also delivered a message to members of the United Auto Workers Union, vowing to give Americans the freedom to drive gas-powered vehicles and take back auto manufacturing from China.

Jim Hoft recently reported that Trump is six points up on Old Joe Biden in Michigan, where the Democrats used mail-in voter fraud and other dishonest tactics to steal the election in 2020.

President Trump is sure to deliver for the auto workers.

The Gateway Pundit will provide a live stream of this event.