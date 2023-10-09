JUST IN: Hamas Terrorists Threaten Mass Execution of Civilian Hostages (Including Americans) on Live TV as Joe Biden Takes the Rest of Monday Off (VIDEO)

Hamas is threatening to escalate their war crimes further while Joe Biden refuses to perform his sworn duties as commander-in-chief.

As Cristina Laila previously reported, the Biden regime called a lid before noon. The so-called president will be prioritizing nap time over doing his job.

The Regime made this move for the feeble Joe even as Hamas kidnaps young women, abuses the bodies of the victims, beheads Israeli soldiers, and slaughters innocent civilians at peace gatherings.

The news gets even worse, though. Hamas is now threatening a mass execution of innocent hostages in Israel on live television each time an Israeli defense force strike hits a “civilian” in Gaza.

BREAKING: A spokesperson for Hamas just said that they are going to start executing civilian hostages they took from Israel on live TV for every IDF airstrike that hits a civilian in Gaza, which happens as a result of Hamas using them as human shields. These are the animals leftists are defending.

VIDEO:

BREAKING: A spokesperson for Hamas just said that they are going to start executing civilian hostages they took from Israel on live TV for every IDF airstrike that hits a civilian in Gaza, which happens as a result of Hamas using them as human shields. These are the animals… pic.twitter.com/BbGb2mEOAr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Hamas barbarians reportedly have multiple Americans among these hostages. So the Islamist group may very well start beheading Americans while Biden sleeps in comfort.

American citizens are among these hostages BTW. So glad the president is taking the rest of the day off.https://t.co/QPN9os4ebv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2023

The Gateway Pundit revealed previously that Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, killing dozens of soldiers and innocent families inside Israel.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel. Over 800 Israelis died, and over 2,000 have been hospitalized so far following the massive assault. The number of dead could rise further in the coming days.