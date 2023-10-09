“We Will Not Be Seeing the President Today” – Joe Biden Goes Into Hiding, Calls a Lid Before Noon as Hamas Holds Americans Hostage

Joe Biden on Monday called a lid before noon as Hamas holds Americans hostage. He went into hiding again.

“The White House has called a lid for the day, before the pool call time. We will not be seeing the president today,” a message to pool reporters read.

At least 9 Americans have been killed in the ambush terror attack and many have been taken hostage.

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, catching the country off-guard during a major Jewish holiday. The attack involved thousands of rockets and dozens of fighters infiltrating Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

Horrifying footage has emerged showing women being marched into vehicles, bloodied and bruised. Earlier reports showed Israeli civilians including children, being captured and taken into the Gaza Strip.

The death toll from Saturday’s Hamas terror attack rose to over 800 dead. At least 2,000+ were injured.

Israel retaliated and cut off electricity, water, fuel and food to Gaza.

JUST IN: Israeli forces destroyed the Ministry of Finance building and the Ministry of Transportation building in Gaza City pic.twitter.com/P9aTOFwvTJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 9, 2023

Joe Biden also called a lid Sunday morning and went into hiding amid an unprecedented attack against Israel by Hamas terrorists.

Biden had nothing on his public schedule for Sunday. He called it a day at 11:34 am.

According to a pool report, Joe Biden actually enjoyed a picnic in the Rose Garden with a live band on Sunday.

“The President and First Lady are hosting a BBQ for White House Executive Residence staff and their families,” a pooler said after he heard a live band playing around the Rose Garden.

While Hamas holds Americans hostage, Joe Biden is enjoying a picnic with a live band pic.twitter.com/0xqRDwyuoR — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 8, 2023

Once again Joe Biden doesn’t have a care in the world as Americans are held hostage by Hamas.