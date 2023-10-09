Hamas Releases Video of Captured Young Israeli Women – Videos and Photos of Terrorists Abusing Bodies of Victims – and Photos of Dead Israelis

by

The death toll from the weekend attack by Hamas into Israel has now risen to 1,000 dead.

Israel is reporting over 2,000 injured.

And Israel reported Monday that there may be 150 Israelis and foreigners captured alive and brought back to Gaza.

The Hamas terrorist group is loading photos and video online from their weekend massacre.

This photo from the Hamas telegram page shows those murdered by Hamas this week.

The caption: The occupation publishes pictures of a number of those killed by Palestinian resistance bullets.

This video was uploaded on the Hamas Telegram page. It shows up to 20 terrified young women being held captive in a room by Hamas fighters.  You can hear shooting outside the room.

The caption on  the post (translated): Urgent: Dozens of female soldiers in the Israeli occupation army are in the grip of the resistance at this time, and the Israeli occupation is trying to negotiate with the resistance fighters inside our occupied Palestinian territories.

Are these the same women Israel reported missing on Sunday?

Israel Releases Names and Photos of the Dozens of Beautiful Young Women Who Are Missing Following Saturday’s Hamas Attack

There are no words to describe this evil.

This was posted on the Hamas page.
Urgent: Dozens of female soldiers in the Israeli occupation army are in the grip of the resistance at this time, and the Israeli occupation is trying to negotiate with the resistance fighters inside our occupied Palestinian territories.

Do you see this pig?! Look at this good news
The soldier S***** ***** is the one who was with the occupation army when they stormed the city of Nablus a year ago and killed the martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, who was one of Al-Yamam’s officers in the Israeli army, and he is now in the hands of Al-Qassam…

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.