JUST-IN: “Arizona Has Two TERRIBLE Options Running for Senate Right Now” – Kari Lake Expected to Announce US Senate Bid in 3-Way Arizona Race for Independent Kyrsten Sinema’s Seat in “HUGE Announcement” on OCTOBER 10!

Kari Lake will be making “an announcement about her future alongside thousands of Arizonans on October 10,” according to a recent press release.

The announcement will be made at a location in Phoenix that is yet to be determined.

Kari Lake tweeted yesterday, “#CountdownToKarizona.” Register for tickets to the event here:

This comes shortly after The Gateway Pundit reported that Kari Lake released a video teasing a 2024 US Senate run. Lake, who is still fighting lawsuits to overturn her stolen election for Arizona Governor, told The Gateway Pundit exclusively that she is “perfectly capable of multitasking.”

Leftwing news outlets are salivating over the opportunity to continue seeking revenge against the former local Fox career news anchor, who walked away to expose the fake news media’s corruption and bias, by trashing her on the campaign trail and labeling her an election denier.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that during a Kari Lake press conference in May 2023, where she announced that she would appeal her 2022 election fraud lawsuit and continue fighting all the way to the United States Supreme Court, TGP correspondent Jordan Conradson recorded local leftist reporters already making crude jokes about Lake and scheming to defraud the people of Arizona with their reporting.

Lake sent out the following press release on Friday:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 28, 2023 MEDIA ADVISORY: Kari Lake To Make HUGE Announcement At October 10th Rally Phoenix, AZ – Kari Lake is expected to make an announcement about her future alongside thousands of Arizonans on October 10th in the Phoenix area. More details to follow! DATE: October 10, 2023 DOORS OPEN: 5:30pm START TIME: 6:30pm LOCATION: TBD GENERAL ADMISSION: REGISTER HERE

Kari Lake told The Gateway Pundit on Monday, “Arizona has two TERRIBLE options running for Senate right now. Ruben Gallego, an unhinged Marxist, who believes that border security is racist—and walked out on his 1st wife when she was nine months pregnant, and Kyrsten Sinema continues to claim she’s an Independent, yet she votes with Biden more often than Bernie Sanders does. She prefers Davos and the WEF to Arizona and the grassroots.”

“Arizonans want a senator who looks out for them. They want a Senator who will put Arizona first,” Lake continued.

The Gateway Pundit will report live on this event and provide updates on Kari Lake’s political future.