EXCLUSIVE: TGP’s Jordan Conradson COMPLETELY DESTROYS Leftist Reporters Trashing Kari Lake Before Press Conference – Audio Exposes AZ Reporters Trashing Kari, Crude Jokes, and Bragging About Taking Money from County Officials (VIDEO)

Kari Lake made a huge announcement earlier today at her first press conference since her lawsuit was tossed by weak and arguably corrupt Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson.

The Gateway Pundit reported live on the full event. Kari Lake announced during the conference that she will appeal Thompson’s bogus ruling all the way to the US Supreme Court and launch a massive voter registration and get-out-the-vote operation to help Republicans win in 2024.

Before the press conference, The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson was setting up his equipment when the other so-called journalists tried giving him hell, referring to him as Kari Lake’s “PR guy.” They were also openly trashing Kari Lake. So, Conradson turned on his microphone and picked up some of the leftwing propagandists’ public conversations to expose their biases.

In the video below, liberal hack Howie Fischer, founder of Capitol Media Services, begins joking that Kari Lake’s surprise announcement is that she will become “Donald Trump’s fourth wife.” Later in the video, Hank Stephenson of the Arizona Agenda on Substack can be heard telling other reporters that he received $100 from corrupt RINO Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, and appears to say “for some pact,” though it is not totally clear.

One reporter is also heard cracking a joke and asking, “Do we have ethical standards?”

Is Stephen Richer buying off the media to give unfair coverage to Kari Lake?

It is unclear, but Stephen Richer, who is rabidly anti-Kari Lake and ran Maricopa County’s sham early voting, infamously founded and operated the Pro-Democracy Republicans PAC, a dark money PAC aimed at eliminating candidates with a MAGA agenda.

Lake addressed Howie Fischer, who later apologized, and took aim at Brahm Resnik of 12 News for hogging the only available space for a camera during her trial and not even showing up. Because of 12 News, millions of viewers across the country had to rely on the Court’s unreliable live feed, which frequently cut out at very inconvenient times.

Butthurt Brahm got triggered by Lake’s pronunciation of his name while she was responding to The Gateway Pundit’s question. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the crybaby and pottymouth later got schooled by Kari Lake and started swearing at her with young children in the audience. It doesn’t get any more biased than the Arizona mainstream media.

Brahm is the same loser who was widely condemned for comparing the Arizona GOP to German Nazis. It doesn’t get any more biased than the Arizona mainstream media.

After the press conference, out-of-shape Mark Phillips of ABC15 started yelling obscenities at Conradson near children. Mark exclaimed, “Do you know who the f*ck I am?” He was also triggered because Conradson doesn’t take sh*t from the establishment media hacks.

An embarrassed Howie Fischer is seen at the end of the conference, asking Lake for forgiveness below.

Watch below: