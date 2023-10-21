Judicial Watch: Obama ‘Arrived at the Emergency Response Scene’ Following Tragic Drowning of his Chef Near His Home – Secret Service Video Shows Chef Entering Water

Judicial Watch, a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, has released new records that reveal Barack Obama’s presence at the emergency scene following the tragic drowning of his family’s personal chef, Tafari Campbell.

The records, obtained from the Massachusetts State Police, indicate that Obama arrived at the emergency response scene via motorcade.

Tafari Campbell, 45, met his tragic end while paddle boarding on Great Edgartown Pond, Martha’s Vineyard, on July 23 with an unnamed female staffer of the Obama family.

According to the female witness accounts, without a life jacket and wasn’t tethered to his board, Campbell lost his balance and fell off his paddleboard into the water. He began splashing, became extremely panicked, and yelled for help before quickly disappearing into the murky water.

According to a statement from the Massachusetts State Police reported by MassLive, the unidentified paddleboarder tried to swim to Campbell but tragically, “did not reach him in time.”

After the failed rescue attempt, the individual managed to swim back to shore and alerted someone who then called 911.

A female made the initial 911 call, who, as of 8:18 pm, was actively searching for Campbell on a boat.

Oddly, the call log shows the reason for this call as BLANK – an inconsistency, considering that all other calls made that night had their reasons clearly mentioned.

Adding to the mystery, the call’s origin was marked as Wilson’s Landing, a popular paddle board launch site roughly two miles from the Obama residence on Turkeyland Cove. This information contradicts the Massachusetts State Police records, stating that the first call originated from the Obamas’ residence.

Barack and Michelle Obama were on Martha’s Vineyard at the same time their personal chef drowned under mysterious circumstances.

Obama’s office previously claimed that the former president and his wife were not present at the residence when Tafari drowned. Now they are altering the story to say they were indeed on the property.

According to the 40 pages of records obtained by Judicial Watch through the Massachusetts Public Records Law, Obama arrived at the emergency scene at approximately 8:40 PM. He was briefed on the situation and the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

The female witness, who was visibly emotional and wet, also arrived at the scene. She was later interviewed the next morning in the Obama residence, with Barack Obama present.

The Massachusetts State Police concluded that there was “no foul play” in Campbell’s “accidental” death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was drowning and that the manner of death was accidental.

The female witness stated that neither she nor Campbell had consumed any alcohol or drugs prior to the incident.

The documents also reveal the existence of a Secret Service video that shows Campbell and his paddleboarding companion entering the water. The video also captures the Secret Service’s immediate emergency response following Campbell’s drowning.

On September 12, 2023, the Massachusetts State Police viewed Secret Service surveillance footage from the day of the incident. The footage began at approximately 6:54 PM but a summary of the observations has not been disclosed.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Judicial Watch obtained 18 pages of records through the Massachusetts Public Records Law that reveal Obama’s deceased Personal Chef Tafari Campbell’s clothes were found “separate from the body.”

