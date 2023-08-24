Police Records Obtained By Judicial Watch Show Obama’s Chef’s Clothing Were Found ‘Separate From the Body’

Judicial Watch has obtained 18 pages of records through the Massachusetts Public Records Law that reveal Obama’s deceased Personal Chef Tafari Campbell’s clothes were found “separate from the body.”

The Edgarton Police Department records also reveal that the Secret Service reported Campbell missing and that his body was found using sonar.

Campbell’s body was found in a pond behind Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard property on July 23, 2023.

The records included a a July 23 CAD (computer aided dispatch) Incident Report that states, “Secret Service Agent [redacted] adv swimmers unable to locate the party at this time. Party last scene [sic] wearing all black, on a paddle board, African American male.”

“Rev’vd a 911 call from the above noted RP [reporting person] who identified as a Secret Service member. RP is req [requesting] at least an ambulance response, unsure of the exact services needed,” the report continued. “RP advd best access is from the residence, they are deploying a rescue swimmer and a zodiac boat right now.”

The report added, “RP adv no lifevest was worn, they have recovered the paddle board and clothing. Still no contact with missing party. They still have a boat and rescue swimmers in the area.”

Judicial Watch reports that at 8:25 p.m., the report notes that the Oak Bluffs Fire Department was sending a dive team. At 8:36 p.m., a Coast guard helicopter was deployed, as was a state police helicopter.

Sgt. William Bishop wrote in his report on the incident, “The next morning the dive team search continued, and a deceased Mr. Campbell was located using sonar. The investigation will now be handled by Massachusetts State Police and The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. No further action.”

“It is concerning that Judicial Watch had to push and push for information on this tragic death, such as the new revelation that the Obama’s Secret Service protection reported Mr. Campbell missing,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.