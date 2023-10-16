Jack Smith Is Hiding Names of His Prosecutors Trying to Jail Trump in Violation of Federal FOIA Law

Special Counsel Jack Smith is still hiding the names of his prosecutors in violation of federal Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) law.

The Jack Smith Special Counsel refuses to release the names of his team members. Why is that? We know they are most certainly ALL Democrats. We know they lack integrity and honor.

In June, Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch sued Joe Biden’s DOJ to obtain the names of the radical Democrats who are members of Jack Smith’s Special Counsel.

Jack Smith refuses to release the names of his team of radical prosecutors trying to jail Trump.

“Jack Smith is hiding, in violation of Federal FOIA law, the names of the prosecutors trying to jail Trump…” Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton said on Monday after Judge Tanya Chutkan gagged Trump on Jack Smith’s order.

Jack Smith is hiding, in violation of Federal FOIA law, the names of the prosecutors trying to jail Trump… https://t.co/v6dzM4CXCY — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 16, 2023

This isn’t the first time Trump was the target of a special counsel and a team of angry Democrat lawyers.

In 2017 a compromised Jeff Sessions effectively stepped away from his role as Attorney General days after he was sworn in and turned it over to corrupt Rod Rosenstein, a DC lifer to set up a Special Counsel into the Trump-Russia collusion hoax – something all of the top brass in the DOJ knew was completely fabricated before the Special Counsel was even formed.

It was obvious that corrupt prosecutor Andrew Weissmann was running the show since Mueller is suffering from dementia.

Weissmann and Mueller immediately hired 13 angry Democrats inside the DOJ to run the attempted coup of President Trump.

The Mueller team of 13 angry Democrats withheld evidence, lied under oath to the court, jailed and indicted innocent men in their quest to oust President Trump. They interfered in the 2018 and 2020 elections. They lied to the American public. And they are all walking free today.

Jack Smith’s team is nearly double the size of Mueller’s team and we know very little about his operation.

Jack Smith, who is tied closely to the Obamas, has more than 20 lawyers harassing Biden’s main political opponent.

“Smith takes over a staff that’s already nearly twice the size of Robert Mueller’s team of lawyers who worked on the Russia probe. A team of 20 prosecutors investigating January 6 and the effort to overturn the 2020 election are in the process of moving to work under Smith, according to multiple people familiar with the team.” CNN reported last year.

Last month it was reported that Jack Smith added Alex Whiting, a ‘war crimes prosecutor’ to his special counsel team of nearly two dozen rabid prosecutors gunning for Trump.

Whiting is a radical left-wing Trump hater who previously praised Mueller’s inquisition against the former president.