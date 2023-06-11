Tom Fitton Sues DOJ to Release Names of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Team – Garland’s DOJ Is Hiding These Angry Leftists from the American Public

It’s clear who the real criminals are.

And it’s clear that the Department of Justice has been taken over by radical, lawless Marxists.

In 2017 a compromised Jeff Sessions effectively stepped away from his role as Attorney General days after he was sworn in and turned it over to corrupt Rod Rosenstein, a DC lifer to set up a Special Counsel into the Trump-Russia collusion hoax – something all of the top brass in the DOJ knew was completely fabricated before the Special Counsel was even formed.

Rosenstein hired a dementia-sufferer Robert Mueller to run the Special Counsel but due to his diminishing skills the investigation was turned over to vicious corrupt prosecutor Andrew Weissmann.

Weissmann and Mueller immediately hired 13 angry Democrats inside the DOJ to run the attempted coup of President Trump.

The Mueller team of 13 angry Democrats withheld evidence, lied under oath to the court, jailed and indicted innocent men in their quest to oust President Trump. They interfered in the 2018 and 2020 election. They lied to the American public. And they are all walking free today.

Fast forward to today – and the second lawless Special Counsel investigating President Trump.

The Jack Smith Special Counsel refuses to release the names of his team members. Why is that? We know they are most certainly ALL Democrats. We know they lack integrity and honor. But are any of them retreads from the Mueller days?

Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch sued Joe Biden’s DOJ to obtain the names of the radical Democrats who are members of Jack Smith’s Special Counsel.

Via Just The News.