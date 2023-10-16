BREAKING: OBAMA JUDGE HITS TRUMP WITH GAG ORDER! – THEN LECTURES TRUMP ATTORNEYS ON ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

Lawless DC Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama-appointed judge, hit President Trump with a gag order on Monday.

President Trump will be barred from speaking out against Special Counsel Jack Smith, court witnesses and more!

This is complete lawlessness and is meant to silence President Trump as Jack Smith continues to leak to the press on a weekly basis.

Holy crap!

CNBC reported:

A federal judge Monday imposed a partial gag order on former President Donald Trump in his criminal election interference case in Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan barred Trump and other parties in the case from making any public statements targeting special counsel Jack Smith and his staff. She also prohibited statements targeting court staff.

The ruling by Chutkan granted some of the restrictions sought by Smith, whose office is prosecuting the federal case accusing Trump of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Chutkan delivered the ruling at the end of a hearing in which she expressed concerns about the scope of Smith’s proposed order.

At one point, Chutkan asked prosecutor Molly Gaston to define which of Trump’s statements about the case would qualify as “disparaging,” and therefore be barred under the gag order. She also asked how such an order could be enforced against a former president.

Chutkan clashed repeatedly with Trump defense lawyer John Lauro, who argued that the effort to limit his client’s out-of-court statements would violate Trump’s First Amendment rights.

Lauro also argued that a gag order would adversely impact Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. He accused the Justice Department under President Joe Biden of censoring Trump, and claimed, without evidence, that the case against Trump was inextricably linked to Trump’s effort to reclaim the White House from Biden.