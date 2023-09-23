Jack Smith Adds Radical Left-Wing Democrat Donor to Special Counsel Team Persecuting Trump

Jack Smith added Alex Whiting, a ‘war crimes prosecutor’ to his special counsel team of nearly two dozen rabid prosecutors gunning for Trump.

Whiting is a radical left-wing Trump hater who previously praised Mueller’s inquisition against the former president.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ investigation ended in a whimper and completely crumbled.

“Whiting has been a frequent commentator on the previous special counsel to investigate Trump: Robert Mueller, who investigated links between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. Whiting wrote numerous articles and gave interviews assessing the strength of Mueller’s case against Trump, often siding with those who saw extreme legal peril for Trump over his efforts to curb the investigation.” Politico reported.

Jack Smith, who is tied closely to the Obamas, has more than 20 lawyers harassing Biden’s main political opponent.

“Smith takes over a staff that’s already nearly twice the size of Robert Mueller’s team of lawyers who worked on the Russia probe. A team of 20 prosecutors investigating January 6 and the effort to overturn the 2020 election are in the process of moving to work under Smith, according to multiple people familiar with the team.” CNN reported last year.

Politico reported:

Special counsel Jack Smith has added a veteran war crimes prosecutor — who served as Smith’s deputy during his stint at the Hague — to his team as it prepares to put former President Donald Trump on trial in Washington and Florida. Alex Whiting worked alongside Smith for three years, helping prosecute crimes against humanity that occurred in Kosovo in the late 1990s. The Yale-educated attorney also worked as a prosecutor with the International Criminal Court from 2010 to 2013. He has taught law classes at Harvard since 2007 as well, hired as an assistant professor by then-Dean Elena Kagan — now a Supreme Court justice — and rising to a visiting professorship in 2013. Whiting’s precise role on Smith’s team is unclear. A spokesperson for Smith declined to comment, and Whiting did not immediately return requests for comment. The prosecutors’ office in the Hague and Harvard University also did not respond to requests for comment about Whiting’s current employment status.

Alex Whiting is also a Democrat donor who previously donated to Barack Obama and other prominent Democrats.

This guy– Alex Whiting– is a DEMOCRAT donor. Here's just a sample of his political donations… https://t.co/82I6eJWeEd pic.twitter.com/4YIbzkT92u — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) September 22, 2023

Trump was indicted on 37 federal counts related to Jack Smith’s classified documents case in Miami in June.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Last month Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

Last month Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Jack Smith is also trying to gag Trump in the middle of a presidential election.