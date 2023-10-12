IS MI OFFICIALLY A POLICE STATE? Dem AG Nessel Issues Search Warrant to “Give Send Go” Demanding Bank Routing Numbers Tied to Contributions For Legal Defense Fund Of Alternate GOP Electors 

Residents of Michigan are concerned—and rightfully so, as they are watching in real-time, the formerly free state of Michigan becoming what looks an awful lot like a police state.

On Tuesday, September 5, The Gateway Pundit generously agreed to broadcast a national telethon to raise funds for the legal defense of 15 of the 16 MI GOP alternate electors, who cast their electoral votes for President Trump in the aftermath of a messy and uncertain Michigan election in 2020 that left many believing the election was stolen.

The Save the Electors Telethon, which featured some of the top conservative heavy-hitters in America, including Steve Bannon, Newt Gingrich, Hollywood Producer and Actor Nick Searcy, former AZ Governor candidate Kari Lake, Trump Attorney John Eastman, was a huge hit and to date, has raised just under $156,000 on a Give Send Go account that is now under investigation by the same lawless AG who charged the electors with 8 felonies each. The funds are being shared equally between the lawyers of the 15 of the 16 electors who are funding their own legal defense.

Former Trump Attorney John Eastman, who is also under indictment for the crime of defending President Trump, outlines why it’s so essential Americans refuse to cower to the far left, which is using lawfare to threaten and intimidate conservatives from speaking out against a tyrannical government. During his appearance on the Save the Elector’s Telethon, Eastman warned how Democrats like AG Nessel are targeting middle-class individuals with a goal to financially devastate them and wipe out their life’s savings for daring to question the outcome of one of the most highly contentious elections in our nation’s history:

@DrJohnEastman on why every American needs to help the #MIGOPElectors

Please give here : https://t.co/UtqyrwnQL5… “Criminal trials are expensive if you get competent council. I had a number of attorneys down in Georgia tell me it’s gonna run $1 million -$2 million. I think… pic.twitter.com/Lfne1mU00v — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 13, 2023

In yet another unprecedented move by a state Attorney General, who has apparently become emboldened by her ability to use lawfare against her political enemies, it’s now being reported that the Christian crowdfunding source Give Send Go has been issued a search warrant by Nessel’s office.

According to the Detroit News, the search warrant was signed by Ingham County District Court Judge Cynthia Ward on August 29.

Judge Cynthia Ward, who signed Dana Nessel’s search warrant to obtain the Give Send Go records related to fundraising for the legal funds of MI GOP electors accused by Nessel, moved to Lansing, Michigan, in 2002 to join the faculty at Cooley Law School. Cooley Law School is consistently listed as one of the worst law schools in America, ranking #192 for Constitutional law out of 196 law schools.

According to documents obtained by The Detroit News, the warrant required Give Send Go to hand over information information on contributions, bank routing numbers and communications tied to 10 of the MI GOP alternate electors who used the crowdfunding site to raise funds for their legal defense.

The three-page search warrant doesn’t indicate how the fundraising might violate Michigan law, and it comes after Nessel’s office sought to prevent the public release of search warrant documents in another high-profile investigation in Ingham County. The search warrant in the elector cases says the details “will assist with the ongoing investigation” into election law forgery, forgery of a public record, conspiracy, and uttering and publishing. According to a report from Howard Shock, special agent for the Attorney General’s Criminal Investigation Division, he began investigating the fundraising efforts of the false electors on July 20 to “determine if it was lawful.” Shock wrote that he learned from a post on social media that two of the false electors, Meshawn Maddock of Milford and Marian Sheridan of West Bloomfield, were benefiting from a Give Send Go page that was collecting contributions.

On July 19, a day after the charges were announced, Shock sent a preservation letter to Twitter, now known as X, to “preserve evidence” from the account “ExtremeMichigan,” which had flagged the fundraising by Maddock and Sheridan, according to his report. In a letter to Give Send Go on August 3, AG Nessel investigator Howard Shock warned Give Send Go: “You are also requested not to disclose the existence of this request to the subscriber or any other person, other than as necessary to comply with this request.

Here is the tweet by Craig Mauger of The Detroit News, who broke the news about Nessel’s search warrant:

Michigan’s Communist Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a search warrant to the Christian crowdfunding site Give Send Go, demanding they release information on contributions, bank routing numbers and communications tied to 10 of the 16 ALTERNATE electors who are being forced to spend tens of thousands and possibly their entire life savings, to defend themselves against her outrageous felony charges.

According to documents obtained by @detroitnews: AG Dana Nessel’s office has been probing fundraising that support the legal defense of Republicans who signed a certificate falsely claiming that Donald Trump won Michigan’s 2020 presidential election. https://t.co/XSkMgo616X — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) October 11, 2023

In another tweet, Mauger shared a portion of a report revealing that AG Nessel’s office has asked Twitter to preserve private messages between a far-left Twitter account that “flagged” the Give Send Go fundraiser site for 2 of the 16 electors and a “preservation letter to Give Send Go to preserve evidence in the account Fake Electors.”

Shock does not say if he received the requested communication from Twitter. He only states that he uploaded the 7/20/23 confirmation letter from Twitter.

When AG Nessel charged the 16 MI GOP electors, who cast an alternate slate of electoral votes for President Trump in 2020, she was fully aware of a multi-state fraudulent voter registration investigation that was initiated in the state of Michigan by the MI State Police and Muskegon Police Department one month before the 2020 election.

The investigation included investigators from both the AG and SOS’s offices, yet when Nessel charged the 16 MI GOP alternate electors, she claimed the alternate GOP electors were fully aware that there were no pending lawsuits or credible voter fraud investigations at the time they cast their alternate slate of electoral votes for President Trump.

“That the effort failed and democracy prevailed does not erase the crimes of those who enacted the False Electors plot to overturn the election and circumvent the will of Michigan voters,” @MIAttyGen @dananessel. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/ODhkAQfXNP /5 pic.twitter.com/XNELJYgPO9 — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) July 18, 2023

It’s been 3 years since the statewide investigation into a potentially nationally coordinated registration fraud scheme, and curiously, neither SOS Benson nor AG Nessel have discussed the investigation with the media. Furthermore, according to our sources, the investigation was also hidden from MI Clerks and the MI House Elections Committee.

The image below is a screenshot of a post on a Facebook page for MI Clerks by Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch that was shared with The Gateway Pundit by a whistleblower. The Muskegon city clerk contacted the Muskegon Police Department after she received thousands of voter registration applications from the same address and in person from a single individual, who has yet to be charged with one felony for delivering multiple fraudulent voter registration applications to the Muskegon clerk’s office.

The investigation proved that thousands of voter registration applications were being sent from a hotel in Auburn Hills, MI, to clerks across the state. In the police report, law enforcement confirmed that many of them were fraudulent, but curiously, we can find no evidence of a single person that’s been charged in the statewide fraudulent voter registration ring that involved burner phones, pre-paid and reloadable money cards, semi-automatic rifles with suppressors (silencers) and modified pistols. On one of the whiteboards in the room where the weapons were stored, along with registration forms, the words “weapons in the field, prepared for shifts.”

Following the 2020 election, multiple lawsuits were filed by citizens and lawyers. The lawsuits were either denied by judges for “lack of standing” or were still pending when the electors cast their alternate slate. Instead of investigating actual evidence of voter fraud in Michigan, the George Soros-funded MI SOS Jocelyn Benson and her close friend and fellow Democrat AG Dana Nessel mocked MI citizens who dared to suggest the election results were inaccurate or the elections were not secure.

When AG Nessel takes a break from finding ways to persecute her political enemies, she can look into why US Postal workers in Detroit were delivering stacks of absentee ballots into drop boxes intended for citizens, in violation of the US Postal rules for workers.