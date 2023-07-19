VIDEO SHOWS Two MI GOP Electors Explaining Why They Cast A “Back Up Slate” of Electoral Votes in 2020 Election—Blows Up Fake Case by Activist Dem AG Dana Nessel Against Them

The 2020 election results in Michigan were some of the most hotly contested in the United States. The Gateway Pundit shared multiple videos showing surveillance footage that shocked Michigan residents and people across the United States, who believed they were likely watching mass-organized voter fraud take place on camera.

Curiously, MI AG Dana Nessel and Michigan’s Soros-funded SOS Jocelyn Benson didn’t feel compelled to investigate any of the videos that went viral after the Gateway Pundit made them public.

Instead of investigating what looks an awful lot like voter fraud at drop boxes across Detroit, the vindictive AG, who won her first election when legalized marijuana was on the ballot and her re-election when abortion was on the ballot, was, instead, laser-focused on taking down two of President Trump’s most effective advocates in the state of Michigan, the former MI GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock and grassroots leader and MI GOP Grassroots Vice Chair Marian Sheridan. Both women are fearless and outspoken patriots and, along with their MCC (Michigan Conservative Coalition) group, were largely responsible for Trump’s Michigan victory in 2020.

After AG Nessel, whose case against the MI electors she sent to fellow radical AG Garland to investigate, apparently fell flat, she was left with no option but to start her own witch hunt. Her goal, of course, is to cause the MI GOP electors and vocal Trump supporters as much public pain as possible. Democrats in positions of power (many of whom were funded by George Soros) are now using lawfare against their political enemies to humiliate and financially devastate them. Their plot is accomplished by filing bogus or manufactured claims against them, and then they sit back and watch while the government pays their legal fees. At the same time, citizens like Marian, Meshawn, and 14 other electors are forced to pay massive legal fees from their own personal savings or retirement funds to defend themselves in court. It’s a page straight out of the playbook we’re watching unfold with President Trump and his closest allies.

To show you what kind of a monster Dana Nessel is, every one of the 16 electors is a senior citizen (except Meshawn).

Here are photos of 12 of the 16 electors who are victims of AG Nessel’s witch hunt:

The Gateway Pundit video shown below reveals the hypocrisy of AG Dana Nessel, who’s determined to take down the entire group of 16 GOP electors. Part of the video was taken at a press conference before the certification of the 2020 election. It showed MI GOP electors Marian Sheridan and Meshawn Maddock explaining in detail why they wanted to cast alternate electoral votes for President Trump. They were clearly not hiding what they were doing and were surrounded by lawyers and MI State lawmakers.

A dingbat CNN news correspondent joined the chorus of media hacks to help boost AG Nessel’s ridiculous case, who told Jack Tapper that the MI GOP electors “stormed” the capitol. In the video below, the electors can actually be seen attempting to gain access to the MI Capitol building with MI GOP lawmakers and attorneys as they very respectfully discuss their desire to present their alternate set of electoral votes to the State Police officer working the door, at the behest of Michigan’s lockdown queen, Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The CNN “reporter” falsely states that Meshawn Maddock is the MI GOP co-chair. This is not true; Mrs. Maddock, who is married to Michigan’s most conservative lawmaker, Rep. Matt Maddock (R), is the former MI GOP co-chair. She is now the current President of MCC.

Here’s the video showing pretty much everything the CNN “reporter” said to bolster Democrat AG Dana Nessel’s case is either an outright lie or mostly false.

Please pray for these electors. The Democrats in leadership roles in Michigan will stop at nothing to punish their political opponents.