ANNOUNCING: Michigan Telethon to Raise Funds for 16 Alternate Electors Who Crooked Dana Nessel Wants to Jail – Tuesday 10 AM-9PM Live on Gateway Pundit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) has charged 16 Republican Electors with political crimes in connection with the controversial 2020 Presidential election.

During her staged press release where she announced the bogus charges against the 16 GOP electors, Michigan’s politically motivated Attorney General Dana Nessel stated the electors are GUILTY, which is a curious statement to make from Michigan’s top law enforcement officer, knowing the electors haven’t even had their day in court!

Make no mistake, this is persecution not prosecution.

The defendants, acting on evidence that the election in their State had likely been stolen after the bizarre early morning spike in votes for Joe Biden, submitted an ALTERNATE slate of electoral votes alternative for President Trump to the Electoral College.

Michigan’ lawless attorney general would like us to believe that the electors had “no reason” to believe that the election was anything but “the most secure election in history”.

Yet she herself was fully aware that in OCTOBER, a month before the election a full-scale investigation involving the Muskegon Police Department, MI State Police, lead investigators from the Attorney General’s office and MI SOS Jocelyn Benson’s office was underway, involving over ten thousand voter registrations turned in by one individual at the city clerk’s office Muskegon, MI. Once it was discovered that the voter fraud operation spanned several states, the FBI took over the investigation. According to the Michigan State Police Lieutenant in charge of the investigation, he believes the FBI is still investigating the false voter registration scam is still ongoing. (Read the original reporting on the multi-city MI Voter Fraud investigation story here)

Curiously, AG Nessel, who claimed the MI GOP electors knew there was no path to victory for Donald J. Trump because there were no successful election fraud lawsuits or evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state of Michigan, neglected to mention the ongoing voter fraud investigation that her won department was involved with that began ONE MONTH before the 2020 election.

Furthermore, the alternate electors in Michigan who are being charged with 8 felonies each, which could mean spending the rest of their lives is prison if AG Nessel has her way, used the exact same tactic that Democrats attempted in the 2016 election.

They also employed the exact same tactic the Democrats promoted as a contingency in case they lost in 2020.

The 16 electors are charged with:

Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony,

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,

One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony, and

Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.

Radical Attorney General Nessel has a history of using her office to silence political opposition. In 2020 she threatened to prosecute an independent journalist for reporting on #DetroitLeaks, which were a series of undercover recordings that captured partisan activity during Detroit poll worker training.

These 16 electors are everyday Americans, all but one is a senior citizen. They love their country and are being targeted by their Democrat AG because they dared to support President Trump. To Dana Nessel, they are guilty of the crime of being effective political opposition.

