WATCH: Newt Gingrich, Kari Lake, Nick Searcy, Steve Bannon, John Eastman and Trump Impersonator Shawn Farash WARN About The Consequences If We Don’t Fight Back Against Lawfare Used By Radical MI AG Nessel Against Elderly Alternate Electors

Last week, a national telethon hosted by the Gateway Pundit (donate HERE) was held for the everyday citizens who were chosen by their communities to represent them as MI GOP electors in the 2020 election. These electors have now been charged with 8 felonies each for the so-called “crime” of casting an ALTERNATE slate of electoral votes for President Trump in the 2020 election.

After the DOJ passed on indicting the 16 MI GOP electors, Michigan’s radical Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel took it upon herself to use lawfare press to punish the Trump supporters by criminally charging them. And in Ingham County, MI, where the electors’ cases are being tried, a newly uncovered memo from 2021 shows the Ingham County Prosecutor Andrew Stevens, calling the alternate slate of electoral votes cast by the 16 MI GOP electors a “political stunt,” that is not worthy of any charges.

In his April 26, 2021, memo to then-Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon, Stevens said one of the forgery laws in question was about property crimes and didn’t apply to the situation. Another law against election-related forgery required there to be an “intent to defraud.” But Stevens wrote there was “not any evidence” at the time to prove the false electors had that intention. “Based on the current evidence, I question whether we can sustain our burden of proof on this element,” Stevens wrote. “They were holding themselves out to be something they were not, so it may be assumed that they intended to defraud or cheat. “However, there is not any evidence that proves this element.” Stevens added later in the memo, “Based on my review of the evidence and legal authority, I do not recommend authorizing charges against the 16 Republican candidates for electors.”

In other words, the DOJ did not find any crimes worth pursuing against the 16 electors and the now-former Ingham County Prosecutor, where the case is being tried, agreed that no crimes were committed, yet AG Nessel and Michigan’s dishonest SOS Jocelyn Benson have both made public statements claiming that it would be considered “political” if Nessel didn’t charge them with crimes—say what?

To date, the telethon has raised just over $150,000 of the $200,000 goal that will be shared evenly between the 15 electors (13 of whom are senior citizens) who are facing financial devastation because of the massive fees they will pay their criminal defense lawyers.

Despite the lack of support from Michigan resident and RNC Chair Ronna Romney-McDaniels, several heavy hitters in the Republican Party and outspoken conservative personalities showed up to highlight the importance of supporting these individuals who are facing potential life sentences in prison.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former Kansas AG Phill Kline appeared together on the telethon to warn Americans about how Democrats are now using lawfare against everyday citizens like the 16 volunteer electors in Michigan.

@newtgingrich on #SaveTheElectorsTelethon: “The Left has decided to engage in lawfare, where they use the law as a weapon. It’s replacing the ‘rule of law’ with the ‘rule of power.’ It’s exactly what places like Nicaragua or Cuba or Venezuela do.” DONATE HERE:… pic.twitter.com/MSftzapQEU — PattyMcMurrayMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 11, 2023

Former AZ governor candidate Kari Lake also warned about how MI AG Nessel is “weaponizing” her position and using it to go after her political opponents to “throw them in prison for the rest of their lives.”

@KariLake RIPS MI AG Nessel:

“To weaponize her office & go after these people who did absolutely nothing wrong, & throw them in prison for the rest of their lives is truly one of the most criminal acts I have ever seen!” #SaveTheElectorsTelethon

Donate here:… pic.twitter.com/8Z3VNYWnlW — PattyMcMurrayMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 11, 2023

Hollywood actor and producer Nick Searcy, who has never been shy about his conservative beliefs, spoke out about the seriousness of Democrats using their positions to punish everyday Americans. Searcy, who is starring in Dinesh D’Souza’s upcoming movie, “Police State,” which reveals how the Left is wielding their power to falsely accuse and imprison innocent Americans, told hosts Matt Seely of MCC and radio host Justin Barclay “We have to speak up—because the reason they are doing this to these people is to silence everyone else.”

Searcy hit the nail on the head. MI AG Dana Nessel and MI SOS Jocelyn Benson have been sending a strong message since the 2020 election—if you question the election or attempt to expose us in any way, you will pay a steep price.

@DineshDSouza’s “Police State” actor & outspoken conservative @yesnicksearcy warns what will happen if we don’t defend the #MIGOPElectors:

“We have to speak up—because the very reason they are doing this to these people is to silence everyone else! We don’t want to be a nation… pic.twitter.com/x767aVDRvN — PattyMcMurrayMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 13, 2023

The “Justified” actor and producer of “Capitol Punishment,“ a powerful documentary that exposes the truth about what happened on Jan 6, retweeted the clip from the telethon where he talks about the Americans who became targets of their own government after Jan 6. Searcy discusses the seriousness of the two accused men who’ve committed suicide, and how the “process” is actually the “punishment” for those who are caught in the crosshairs of our corrupt government officials:

Pretty good stuff from me here about the heartless persecution of J6ers. https://t.co/D28MAnhB1a — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 14, 2023

Trump Attorney John Eastman, who has been caught up in the fake charges against President Trump and his attorneys in Georgia by radical Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis, was also a guest on the telethon. During his appearance, Dr. Eastman implored citizens to support the MI electors who face losing their retirement savings to defend themselves. Eastman talked about the enormous fees he will be forced to pay to defend himself and compared them to the costs these everyday Americans will have to pay to clear their good names.

@DrJohnEastman on why every American needs to help the #MIGOPElectors

Please give here 🇺🇸: https://t.co/UtqyrwnQL5… “Criminal trials are expensive, if you get competent council. I had a number of attorneys down in Georgia tell me it’s gonna run $1 million -$2 million. I think… pic.twitter.com/Lfne1mU00v — PattyMcMurrayMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 13, 2023

PLEASE HELP MCC (Michigan Conservative Coalition) to reach their goal of raising $15K to each of the 15 electors legal teams (one of the 16 electors is working with a public defender).

Give HERE to help support these everyday Americans who have become victims of lawfare by the Left.

Shawn Farash, a young conservative man of many talents, including the host of “Ungoverned” on LFA-TV, comedian, and unquestionably the best Trump impersonator was also a guest on the telethon. During his appearance, the outspoken conservative personality revealed the stunning hypocrisy of the Left calling what the electors did a “crime,” considering how many times they’ve done the same thing without ever being charged. Farash, like the other guests who appeared on the telethon, also warned about the lawfare that’s being used to silence Americans into submission.

@Shawn_Farash “Ungoverned” host, Trump Impersonator & comedian, points out HYPOCRISY of Left charging electors w/crimes for doing the same thing they’ve done multiple times! WARNS about lawfare being used to SILENCE everyday Americans on #SaveTheElectorsTelethon: pic.twitter.com/C5KFBeZ5DK — PattyMcMurrayMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 14, 2023

Steve Bannon was also a guest on the Save The Electors telethon immediately following his War Room Show to support the alternate electors.

As usual, the outspoken Steve Bannon delivered the truth…

Curiously, AG Nessel, who claimed the MI GOP electors knew there was no path to victory for Donald J. Trump because there were no successful election fraud lawsuits or evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state of Michigan, neglected to mention the ongoing multi-city, turned multi-state, voter registration fraud investigation that her own department was involved with that began ONE MONTH before the 2020 election.

The ALTERNATE electors in Michigan are being charged with 8 felonies each, which could mean spending the rest of their lives is prison if AG Nessel has her way. Democrats used the exact same tactic that Democrats attempted in the 2016 election.

They also employed the exact same tactic the Democrats promoted as a contingency in case they lost in 2020.

The 16 electors are charged with:

Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony,

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,

One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony, and

Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.

Radical Attorney General Nessel has a history of using her office to silence political opposition. In 2020 she threatened to prosecute an independent journalist for reporting on #DetroitLeaks, which were a series of undercover recordings that captured partisan activity during Detroit poll worker training.

These 16 electors are everyday Americans, all but one is a senior citizen. They love their country and are being targeted by their Democrat AG because they dared to support President Trump. To Dana Nessel, they are guilty of the crime of being effective political opposition.

This is NOT just about financially bankrupting these 16 electors. It is about silencing ALL OF US!. We must stop this lawfare now or we will all be next!

Without your support, these 16 patriots could spend years in prison while hardened criminals walk the streets. Please donate to their legal defense now and stand against Communist subversion of the law!

Thank you for your generosity!

Shawn Farash will be taking part in a Make America Laugh Again fundraiser for MCC (MI Conservative Coalition), the group that produced the telethon for the MI electors. The comedian will appear alongside funnyman Joe Dan Gorman of Intellectual Froglegs, who was also a guest on the telethon. Tickets are on sale now for the 3-day show that will take place in Troy, Muskegon, and Traverse City Michigan, on Sept. 28,29, and 30th. HURRY! There are a limited number of tickets—get them HERE before they are sold out!