UPDATE: McCarthy Refutes Report that He Will Resign – Plans to Run for Reelection in 2024

Update: The Hill reports the rumor that former Speaker Kevin McCathy planned to resign from his seat is not true. McCarthy announce he not only will not resign, he plans to run for reelection in 2024.

#BREAKING: Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced that he is not resigning from his seat and plans to run for reelection in 2024, shooting down reports that he is considering stepping down following his stunning ouster as Speaker earlier this week. https://t.co/qZ1kThXRoX pic.twitter.com/8bHoikqDIK — The Hill (@thehill) October 6, 2023

Kevin McCarthy, the shortest-ever serving House Speaker speaker since 1876, is reportedly considering resigning from Congress before the end of his term.

According to a report by POLITICO, two people familiar with the matter have confirmed that McCarthy is considering stepping down. However, he has made it clear that he plans to stay at least through the speakership election that begins next week.

Interestingly, some Republicans are still considering McCarthy as a potential candidate for the Speaker role. They argue that no one else could secure the 218 Republican votes needed for the position. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise are also in the race but may not be able to garner enough support, according to Republicans per Politico.

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) has urged the party to reconsider their decision and restore McCarthy as Speaker. According to McClintock, the “only workable outcome is to restore Kevin McCarthy as Speaker under party rules that respect and enforce the right of the majority party to elect him.”

It can be recalled that during a press conference, McCarthy confirmed that he would not be seeking reelection for the Speaker role.

“I will not seek to run again for Speaker of the House. I may have lost a vote today, but I fought for what I believe in—and I believe in America. It has been an honor to serve,” McCarthy said.

#BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy is considering RESIGNING from the House of Representatives before the end of his term, Politico is reporting pic.twitter.com/7IdPzXGEy2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 6, 2023

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted 216-210 to oust McCarthy, marking the first time in U.S. history that a Speaker has been voted out of office.

This historic action came just nine months after McCarthy won the gavel following an arduous process involving days of negotiation and 15 rounds of voting.

The 216-210 vote to remove McCarthy was spearheaded by Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, and it came after months of internal dissent within the GOP. Among the Republicans voting for the removal were Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Matt Rosendale of Montana.

I told McCarthy to release the J6 tapes like he promised or face removal. He refused. He was removed. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 6, 2023

On Friday, 45 Uniparty Republicans signed a letter on Thursday calling out the eight GOP Representatives who voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

The 45 Republicans in their letter argue that Kevin McCarthy, a very weak and timid leader, was “one of the most accomplished Republican leaders in modern history.”

“Speaker McCarthy has been one of the most accomplished Republican leaders in modern history. He has tirelessly worked with all factions of our Conference to restore regular order, decentralize decision-making, reopen the People’s House, and achieve real results in a divided government on issues ranging from energy independence and combatting crime to cutting out-of-control spending and securing our border,” the letter reads.

It continued, “Ashamed and embarrassed by what happened on the Floor this week, we refuse to allow the eight members who abandoned and undermined our Conference to dictate every outcome in policy and personnel for the remainder of this Congress, including the upcoming selection of the Speaker of the House.”