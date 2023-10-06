45 House RINOs Sign Letter Calling Out 8 GOP Reps for Voting to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker – Names Listed Before

45 Uniparty Republicans signed a letter on Thursday calling out the eight GOP Representatives who voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

The 45 Republicans in their letter argue that Kevin McCarthy, a very weak and timid leader, was “one of the most accomplished Republican leaders in modern history.”

(We listed the names below.)

Insider reported:

Less than a week after a majority of members in the House of Representatives voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker, a group of 45 GOP representatives signed on to a letter to Republican leadership demanding changes to chamber rules. On Monday, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a “motion to vacate” to formally begin the process of removing McCarthy from his leadership post. A day later, Democrats voted in lockstep alongside eight Republicans to form the simple majority needed to boot the California native, the first time that’s happened in US history. Rep. Patrick McHenry is currently serving as the interim speaker of the House until the chamber can collectively decide on a new one, but before that vote happens, there’s a contingency of Republicans trying to ensure the next full-fledged speaker won’t suffer a similar as McCarthy. In a letter obtained by Punchbowl News dated October 5, 45 GOP representatives signed a letter noting they were “ashamed and embarrassed by what happened on the Floor this week,” and that they “refuse to allow the eight members who abandoned and undermined our Conference to dictate every outcome in policy and personnel for the remainder of this Congress, including the upcoming selection of the Speaker of the House.” While the letter dictates the members believe changes need to be made to House rules regarding filing a “motion to vacate,” it does not specify any specific changes. At the moment, it only takes one member of the House to be able to file the “motion to vacate,” a rule that’s been in place for the vast majority of the past few centuries.

Here is a copy of that letter.

Here are the RINOs who signed the letter.

pg2



pg3



pg4



pg5



pg6

