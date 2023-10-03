WATCH LIVE: Kevin McCarthy Addresses Media After Speaker Ouster: ‘I Will NOT Run for Speaker Again’ – House GOP Schedules New Speaker Election for Next Wednesday

As TGP’s Jordan Conradson previously reported, Matt Gaetz’s motion to vacate the chair against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Passed after a vote on the House Floor Tuesday. He is no longer Speaker of the House.

Now we have breaking news that there will not be another 20 round marathon trying to elect Kevin McCarthy again. He will not run for Speaker again and had the gall to quote Lou Gehrig while explaining why.

Jake Sherman from Punchbowl News was the first to break this story.

In the meeting with the House GOP, he first thanked the Republicans who stuck by him throughout the process.

We got a lot of big challenges

I don’t want this to be an angry meeting. I firmly trust in God

You need 218 votes to be speaker — and for the rules and amendments.

U held my mouth until you said something that wasn’t true. And I did it for the good of the conference

He revealed that the Democrats ditched him because he refused to make a deal with them, saying it was not the best thing for the conference.

Then he quoted Lou Gehrig. It’s not like McCarthy could ever hold a candle to the baseball legend.

He then finally announced he was done and urged the GOP to elect a new person on the first round.

House Republicans will hold an election for a new Speaker next Wednesday. A candidate forum is scheduled for next Tuesday

In a press conference, McCarthy announced that he would not be seeking reelection for the Speaker role.

“I will not seek to run again for Speaker of the House. I may have lost a vote today, but I fought for what I believe in—and I believe in America. It has been an honor to serve,” McCarthy said.

WATCH:

