WATCH LIVE: Kevin McCarthy Addresses Media After Speaker Ouster: ‘I Will NOT Run for Speaker Again’ – House GOP Schedules New Speaker Election for Next Wednesday

As TGP’s Jordan Conradson previously reported, Matt Gaetz’s motion to vacate the chair against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Passed after a vote on the House Floor Tuesday. He is no longer Speaker of the House.

Now we have breaking news that there will not be another 20 round marathon trying to elect Kevin McCarthy again. He will not run for Speaker again and had the gall to quote Lou Gehrig while explaining why.

Jake Sherman from Punchbowl News was the first to break this story.

BREAKING NEWS — KEVIN MCCARTHY will not run for speaker again. He is about to make the announcement in closed GOP meeting w @bresreports — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

In the meeting with the House GOP, he first thanked the Republicans who stuck by him throughout the process.

We got a lot of big challenges I don’t want this to be an angry meeting. I firmly trust in God You need 218 votes to be speaker — and for the rules and amendments. U held my mouth until you said something that wasn’t true. And I did it for the good of the conference

MCCARTHY IN CLOSED GOP MEETING We got a lot of big challenges I dont want this to be an angry meeting. I firmly trust in God You need 218 votes to be speaker — and for the rules and amendments. U held my mouth until you said something that wasnt true. And i did it for the… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

He revealed that the Democrats ditched him because he refused to make a deal with them, saying it was not the best thing for the conference.

And i did it for the good of the conference. The Dems came to me to make a deal. I wasnt goign to make a deal. When eight people work with the Democrats, it’s not for the best of the conference. I got to be the 55th speaker — my goal has been to save the country. I love a lot… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

Then he quoted Lou Gehrig. It’s not like McCarthy could ever hold a candle to the baseball legend.

Those who stuck with me ill never forget it. I want you to all go home and see your family. He quoted Lou Gehrig — he said he is the luckiest man on the face of the earth. I’m optimistic because i dont know what else to be — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

He then finally announced he was done and urged the GOP to elect a new person on the first round.

Im not going to sell my soul to Democrats. Ill still work to get you elected — maybe not all of you because i’m a free agent. When we come out of the next vote, let’s elect that person on the first round. if i have to be the sacrifice, so be it. We’re the only conservative… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

House Republicans will hold an election for a new Speaker next Wednesday. A candidate forum is scheduled for next Tuesday

HOUSE REPUBLICANS will hold a candidate forum next Tuesday and the election for speaker next WEDNESDAY — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

In a press conference, McCarthy announced that he would not be seeking reelection for the Speaker role.

“I will not seek to run again for Speaker of the House. I may have lost a vote today, but I fought for what I believe in—and I believe in America. It has been an honor to serve,” McCarthy said.

