EXCLUSIVE TO GATEWAY PUNDIT: Mark Meadows Spox Refutes Latest Rumors About Former Trump Chief of Staff Wearing a Wire – “COMPLETELY FALSE” …Updated

Mark Meadows has been a frequent target of the tyrannical left since he accepted the job as President Trump’s Chief of Staff from 2020 to 2021.

Meadows is a popular member of Congress who fought back against the Uniparty and co-founded the House Freedom Caucus along with Jim Jordan and others.

In 2015, Mark Meadows filed a resolution to remove worthless John Boehner as Speaker.

In 2018, Mark Meadows famously confronted RINO Speaker Paul Ryan on the House Floor.

Since leaving the White House, the American left has been working day and night to destroy him and his colleagues who were loyal to President Donald Trump.

At an event in 2021, Mark Meadows told this website how difficult life was for him and others since leaving the White House.

Recently, the fake news media has been on a nonstop assault against this good man and Trump loyalist. Mark was one of 19 charged in August by lawless Georgia AG Fani Willis in her lawfare case against President Trump.

Mark Meadows was reportedly charged in the Fani Willis case for asking for a phone number over a text message.

This is just the latest assault on Mark Meadows.

This week, the fake news came out with several vicious attacks on Mark Meadows, saying the “voting fraud coming to [Trump] were baseless.

Trump even defended Meadows, saying, “Mark Meadows NEVER told me that allegations of significant fraud (about the RIGGED Election!) were baseless. He certainly didn’t say that in his book!”

Trump added, “I don’t think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stollen 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith. BUT, when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you’ll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money and your family will be forever gone, and we’re not at all interested in exposing those that did the RIGGING — If you say BAD THINGS about that terrible “MONSTER,” DONALD J. TRUMP, we won’t put you in prison, you can keep your family and your wealth, and, perhaps, if you can make up some really horrible “STUFF” a out him, we may very well erect a statue of you in the middle of our decaying and now very violent Capital, Washington, D.C. Some people would make that deal, but they are weaklings and cowards, and so bad for the future our Failing Nation. I don’t think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

And then today, there was a report that Mark Meadows was wearing a wire when he worked with Trump as Chief of Staff:

Allegedly Mark Meadows worked for the FBI as an informant and wore a wire to record all conversations with President Trump, while he was the Chief of Staff to him. This is not only unconstitutional, but it’s criminal. This is the government we live with. It’s up to us to change that. I’ve received confirmation from multiple members of Congress and Confidential Informants that this is true. Not only have I received calls from current members of Congress, I received calls from media, who know that I know about this information. I’ve received calls from former members of Congress, who have also explained the same thing to me. This is worse than Watergate. This is going to be the destruction of the FBI.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Mark and his spokesman on Thursday for a response to the latest accusations.

Ben Williamson, Mark’s longtime spokesman, who served with Meadows in the White House, sent us this response.

“This is completely false and straight out of the Twilight Zone.”

UPDATE: The original accusations have been retracted.

Yesterday I put up a tweet alleging that Mark Meadows wore a wire in the White House during the last stretch. I’ve spoke with some of my sources again, and now it seems that information was wrong and incorrect. In fact, two of them retracted their statements on the matter… — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 27, 2023

.