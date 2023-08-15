Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Indicted For Asking for Phone Number Over Text Message

19 TOTAL PEOPLE INDICTED – TRUMP AND 18 OTHERS INDICTED ON 41 CHARGES OUT OF FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA!

30 UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATORS

President Trump was hit with 13 counts – including RICO and conspiracy charges – for daring to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was charged with counts 1 and 28 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

According to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Meadows was indicted for asking for a phone number over text message.

“On or about the 21st day of November 2020, Mark Randall Meadows sent a text message to United States States Representatives Scott Perry from Pennsylvania and stated, “Can you send me the number for the speaker and the leader of PA Legislature. POTUS wants to chat with them.” This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.” the charging document read.

So now it is a crime to ask for a phone number.