EPIC! President Trump SLAMS “Democrat Radical Left Lunatic” Jamaal Bowman, Tells Reporters He “Should be Prosecuted the Same Exact Way as The J6 People!” – Says People Won’t Be Disappointed Over January 6 When He is President

President Trump on Sunday spoke to reporters and called for equal justice and the prosecution of radical leftist Congressman Jamaal Bowman of New York after delivering remarks to supporters and caucusgoers in Ottumwa, Iowa.
The President also commented on the current battle in Congress over a budget and potential government shutdown, Republican voter suppression in California, and House Republicans.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump stopped in Leighton, Iowa, after his Team Trump Caucus event in Ottumwa. During his speech in Ottumwa, President Trump promised to “remain the champion of American farmers with four more years in the white house” and “cancel every Biden policy that is brutalizing our farmers.” Watch the President’s full speech here.
After discussing his policies and Biden’s pro-China policies with the farmers, who thanked him for coming out and taking the time to meet with him, the President decided to take questions from the press.
President Trump, when asked about New York Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman, who pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon Congressional Office Building in Washington DC to shut down Congress, called for his arrest. Today, there are hundreds of Trump supporters who walked inside the open doors of the US Capitol, shook hands with police, and were sentenced to months and years in federal prison. Many of them were charged for interfering with an official proceeding, which is exactly what Bowman did!
This latest scandal from the Democrats shows the levels of hypocrisy and radical extremism that these people are willing to go to. If we had fair and honest press in this country, things would not be this way.
“This is the crap, and then they’ll let him out because he’s a Democrat radical left lunatic,” said President Trump.
Trump also told reporters, “This is the crap, and then they’ll let him out because he’s a Democrat radical left lunatic, and he should be prosecuted the same exact way as the J6 people were prosecuted. And they’ve been treated; many of them have been treated more unfairly than anybody in the history of our country.”
“A lot of people are saying, ‘What are you going to do about J6?’ I don’t think they’re going to be disappointed. I can tell you that,” the President added.
Watch the full press gaggle below:
Reporter: President Trump, What is your reaction to the short-term funding bill?
Trump: We have to keep our government going, but I thought the Republicans got very little. I think they got very little. I think they could have done a much better deal, and it was a lifesaver for Biden. It was a lifesaver for the Democrats. I think the Republicans could have gotten more, but they’ll have a second shot at it in a pretty short period of time, but really, to me, I think they could have made a much better deal.
Brian Glenn: Mr. President, you’ve got massive support here in Iowa. You’ve seen it every time you come here, you’ve got massive crowds. But I was really surprised at the massive crowds you have in California. I’m not surprised. But do you think the polls, how does Gavin Newsom repeatedly get elected as governor in a state that he is hugely, hugely unpopular?
Trump: That’s a great question because we went around; you were there, a lot of the media was there. You guys would’ve loved this California trip. The crowds were massive, like you’ve never seen. And then automatically, a Republican is supposed to lose California. I say, if they didn’t send out millions and millions and millions of mail-in ballots, where they’re sent to everybody under the sun, where some people get seven and two and nine—the record I’ve heard so far was 11—and I believe that this Republican, I can’t speak for all Republicans, but I can say this Republican would win California, and you see that. People said they had never seen enthusiasm and support. And in Iowa, you’d expect it, and these great farmers, these are great people, the best people. These are incredible people, and you’d expected an Iowa, but we went to California, the crowds were as big as they could possibly be, and the enthusiasm was unbelievable. If we had an election where you actually had a voter has to show up with voter ID and do a paper ballot, but the voter ID is very important, and the one-day election is very; like the old days where you actually walk in, you had a one day election, you go voter ID, you do a ballot, and that’s the end of it. Now, you can do mail-in for somebody that’s very sick, proven sick, or ill and they want to vote, and that we understand, and you can do it for far away military. But even the military, you could vote, but if you did that, we would win California. It’s a totally rigged state, and Gavin Newsom, I mean, they recall him, they do everything, he’s done a terrible job. Look at the forest fires, all the places burning down, the homelessness, and you look at what’s happened in California, and then the guy gets elected. Now he wants to run, obviously, for President. So, we’ll see what happens with that. But we looked at Joe Biden and the horrible destruction he’s done to farmers and farms. And by the way, Social Security and Medicare, so many different things, what they’re doing to our country is unbelievable. So I think the Republicans could have been tougher, but they’re gonna have a second crack and a third crack at it.
Reporter: Do you want to comment on Congressman Jamaal Bowman that pulled the fire alarm in the cannon building to disrupt the voting?
Trump: so I think what Bowman I don’t know Bowman at all, but Jamaal Bowman, a Congressman from New York, did something that was as bad or worse—you look at what’s happening to the J6ers, they’re putting them in jail for years and year,s and this guy pulled an alarm system, and to show you how corrupt they are, he then said when he got caught, he didn’t know he was on tape. I mean, I don’t know how you can be the Capitol and not know that, especially after what happened. And he said, oh he was trying to get into a door, he thought he was opening the door. It was a door two feet away. He thought he was opening a door? It’s a red box that says fire alarm on it. He thought he was opening a door. This is the crap, and then they’ll let him out because he’s a Democrat radical left lunatic, and he should be prosecuted the same exact way as the J6 people were prosecuted. And they’ve been treated; many of them have been treated more unfairly than anybody in the history of our country. And I don’t know if I should be saying that because I don’t know what these people behind me say, but I’ll bet they agree with me. There’s never been anybody treated so unfairly, just about. What they’ve done to the J6ers is terrible, and Bowman went, and he pulled an alarm, and you could add riots, you could add everything else, and he did it during a vote! And he should be treated the same exact way. And we’ll see what happens because a lot of people are saying, “What are you going to do about J6?” I don’t think they’re going to be disappointed. I can tell you that.