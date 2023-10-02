EPIC! President Trump SLAMS “Democrat Radical Left Lunatic” Jamaal Bowman, Tells Reporters He “Should be Prosecuted the Same Exact Way as The J6 People!” – Says People Won’t Be Disappointed Over January 6 When He is President

President Trump on Sunday spoke to reporters and called for equal justice and the prosecution of radical leftist Congressman Jamaal Bowman of New York after delivering remarks to supporters and caucusgoers in Ottumwa, Iowa.

The President also commented on the current battle in Congress over a budget and potential government shutdown, Republican voter suppression in California, and House Republicans.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump stopped in Leighton, Iowa, after his Team Trump Caucus event in Ottumwa. During his speech in Ottumwa, President Trump promised to “remain the champion of American farmers with four more years in the white house” and “cancel every Biden policy that is brutalizing our farmers.” Watch the President’s full speech here.

After discussing his policies and Biden’s pro-China policies with the farmers, who thanked him for coming out and taking the time to meet with him, the President decided to take questions from the press.

President Trump, when asked about New York Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman, who pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon Congressional Office Building in Washington DC to shut down Congress, called for his arrest. Today, there are hundreds of Trump supporters who walked inside the open doors of the US Capitol, shook hands with police, and were sentenced to months and years in federal prison. Many of them were charged for interfering with an official proceeding, which is exactly what Bowman did!

This latest scandal from the Democrats shows the levels of hypocrisy and radical extremism that these people are willing to go to. If we had fair and honest press in this country, things would not be this way.

Trump also told reporters, “This is the crap, and then they’ll let him out because he’s a Democrat radical left lunatic, and he should be prosecuted the same exact way as the J6 people were prosecuted. And they’ve been treated; many of them have been treated more unfairly than anybody in the history of our country.”

“A lot of people are saying, ‘What are you going to do about J6?’ I don’t think they’re going to be disappointed. I can tell you that,” the President added.

Watch the full press gaggle below: