“Thank You Very Much! It Means a Lot That You’d Come Out to See Us.” – Excited Farmers Thank President Trump as He Meets with Them, Signs Tractor After Ottumwa, Iowa Event (VIDEO)

Right Side Broadcasting Network went live on the road with President Trump to cover his meeting with Iowa farmers on Sunday after his Rally in Ottumwa, Iowa.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, what was supposed to be a small caucus training and speaking event turned into a massive crowd with standing room only, according to RSBN correspondents. President Trump will likely destroy his opponents in the Caucuses and all other Republican Primaries nationwide.

Thousands of Patriots signed 2024 Caucus “pledge cards” and learned about the caucus system as they waited to see the President speak.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the full event Sunday. Watch the President’s speech here:

President Trump was again on fire when he delivered remarks in Ottumwa.

In his speech earlier, President Trump promised to “remain the champion of American farmers with four more years in the white house.” He continued, “Within hours of my inauguration, I will cancel every Biden policy that is brutalizing our farmers.” President Trump also told the crowd in Iowa, “Joe Biden does not love the American farmer. You found that out the hard way.”

Trump made another stop in Leighton, Iowa, where he met with Farmers and then took questions from the media.

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump meets with farmers in Leighton, Iowa pic.twitter.com/upXA5I7VPY — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 1, 2023

“Thank you very much! It means a lot that you’d come out to see us,” said one farmer immediately after meeting the President. “I think you’re incredible people… I did get you $28 billion from China!” President Trump laughed as he applauded the American farmers.

Trump even signed one of the tractors. “You think Biden can do that? I don’t think he can,” he said after giving the tractor a priceless addition. The crowd laughed and cheered for the President as he continued speaking with the farmers.

Watch below: