President Trump is scheduled to take the stage today at a Team Trump event in Ottumwa, Iowa, about 100 days before the nation’s first Primary caucus.

The Gateway Pundit reported that this will be the President’s third stop over three weeks in Iowa, whose caucus is expected to be held on January 15. Trump attended the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game last month and made several campaign stops in Iowa on September 20.

President Trump made a huge entrance at the college football game rivalry, greeting fans and an agriculture fraternity, flipping burgers, and signing footballs. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was also at the game with no support for his “tailgate” event, so his team resorted to cheap attacks and doxxing against First Lady Melania Trump. Thousands also lined up to salute President Trump as he left the stadium. Trump leads “DeSanctus” by 37 points with 51% of support among all candidates in an Iowa GOP primary poll from last month.

“45 is wheels down in beautiful Des Moines, Iowa—after a great two days in California,” Dan Scavino posted on X after the President landed in Iowa at 2:47 am.

Thousands lined up to enter the event three hours or more before President Trump was set to speak.

